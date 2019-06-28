House Democrats Pass Legislation to Secure Our Elections and Defend Our Democracy  

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued its work to fund the government. We have now passed ten of the twelve appropriations bills for the Fiscal Year 2020, which fund 96% of the government. This is the first time in thirteen years that the House has passed ten appropriations bills by the end of June. The House has been doing its work to prevent another costly Trump shutdown at the end of the fiscal year. I call on the Senate to do the same and work with us to reach an agreement to lift the budget caps in order to responsibly fund the government as well ensure we pay our nation’s bills.

The House has also passed legislation to provide funding to address the urgent humanitarian situation at the border that has been created by President Trump’s policies. I am deeply disappointed that the Senate refused to take up our version of the bill that provided funding while also ensuring protections for children and families in custody. The bill that was sent to the President’s desk is not the one we would have wanted, but we need to provide the resources at the border quickly. As we move forward, House Democrats will continue to work to ensure migrant children are protected and treated as we would want our own children to be treated.

Ahead of the Fourth of July district work period, the House passed the Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act this week, which will strengthen the integrity and security of our elections. The legislation requires voter-verified paper ballots, provides states with funding for election infrastructure, strengthens accountability for election technology from vendors, and takes additional steps to safeguard our democracy. One of our funding bills we passed also provides $600 million in election security grants to the Election Assistance Commission to assist states and local governments with our elections. Every Member has taken an oath to defend our democracy, and I urge the Senate to take up and pass this bill so we can secure our elections and defend our democracy from foreign interference.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

