Chief Revenue Officer Releases Latest Book to Help Salespeople Eliminate Competition and Maximize Commission

MASON, OH, USA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Revenue Officer, Sean O’Shaughnessey, is pleased to announce the release of his latest book designed to help salespeople eliminate their competition and maximize their commission. Additionally, O’Shaughnessey’s accompanying blog was just ranked in the top 100 sales bogs by Feedspot.

The book, entitled Eliminate Your Competition, is written by O’Shaughnessey, the Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of worldwide sales at Agile Stacks. The book teaches enterprise sales representatives and managers how to sell complex products into complex organizations.

“From my experience, I have found that most salespeople lose the deal before they ever get started,” says O’Shaughnessey. “It isn’t uncommon for the customer to have already made a decision before most salespeople even learn of the opportunity. This means they have to beat the preferred competitor by a significant margin just to be considered equivalent.”

In Eliminate Your Competition, O’Shaughnessey acknowledges that selling is a difficult career in which to make a living. In his experience, thousands of sales situations have made it phenomenally obvious that most salespeople begin their sales campaign so late in the decision-making process that they are virtually guaranteed to lose the order. To make matters worse, when they do start the campaign early enough, most salespeople do not know how to manage the prospect adequately so that they can guarantee their victory.

“Typical turnover for a sales department is 10-20%,” states O’Shaughnessey. “Many companies see turnover that approaches 40-60%! This turnover costs them 50% of their revenue-generating capability. In any organization that exceeds 25% turnover, the loss of trust with the customer can be astounding as the new salesperson tries to rebuild the entire relationship.”

In any given quarter dozens or hundreds of companies do not make their forecasted numbers and are dramatically punished by Wall Street. Eliminate Your Competition will provide the management of a company with a framework to teach their salespeople how to attain their quotas with higher profits. It will also allow salespeople to rise to the top of their organization and be the super-achievers who win awards, trips, bonuses, and respect.

For more information about O’Shaughnessey or Eliminate Your Competition, please visit his website at http://www.thetrapper.com.

About the Author

Sean O’Shaughnessey boasts more than three decades of expertise in sales and management for enterprise software and manufacturing technology companies. His book and the top 100 accompanying sales blog is one of the few sales resources developed by a working salesman/sales VP, rather than a consultant or teacher.

O’Shaughnessey has sold a range of enterprise technologies, including DevOps, container management, middleware, integration, business process management (BPM), complex event processing (CEP), NoSQL databases, business intelligence, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and robotics.

O’Shaughnessey has a long history of driving sales and managing sales teams for highly complex enterprise products. In addition to Red Hat, he has built a strong record of high achievement at TIBCO Software Inc., Cognos (now IBM), Business Objects (now SAP), Oracle, Couchbase, PTC Inc., and Rockwell Automation, as well as several venture-capital-backed startups.

In his current role at Agile Stacks, O’Shaughnessey has set out to further all revenue-generating activities from clients as they accelerate their software delivery and ML implementations using composable, automated cloud stacks.





