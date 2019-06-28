Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on directors, auditors, share compensation plan and ratification of restricted share unit grants at its June 21, 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.



Each director nominee proposed in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 21, 2019 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director’s successor is elected or appointed or until they otherwise cease to hold office. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven (7) directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Nominee Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matthew Corrin 59,858,763 98.91% 658,593 1.09% Adam Corrin 59,814,438 98.84% 702,918 1.16% Heather Briant 59,860,795 98.92% 656,561 1.08% Neil Pasricha 59,857,963 98.91% 659,393 1.09% Jeffrey Burchell 59,859,013 98.91% 658,343 1.09% Marc Kielburger 59,856,645 98.91% 660,711 1.09% Michele Romanow 59,868,619 98.93% 648,737 1.07%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company, for the ensuing year, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Company received proxies from shareholders with regard to voting on the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, directing as set forth in the table below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 61,440,416 99.97% 16,262 0.03%

A new share compensation plan for the award of stock options, restricted share units and performance share units to eligible persons was adopted, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Company received proxies from shareholders with regard to voting on the adoption of such plan, directing as set forth in the table below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 58,773,974 97.12% 1,743,382 2.88%

Certain restricted share units granted under the new share compensation plan to executive officers and non-executive employees of the Company, subject to shareholder ratification, were ratified, confirmed and approved, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Company received proxies from shareholders with regard to voting on the ratification of such restricted share units, directing as set forth in the table below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 58,766,507 97.11% 1,750,849 2.89%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health-casual restaurant brand that serves fresh food designed to energize people on the go. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened hundreds of restaurants in cities and countries around the world. Freshii can be found in all location types from cosmopolitan cities, college campuses, suburban neighborhoods and malls to fitness clubs, airports and small towns.

