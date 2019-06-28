Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,800,000 ordinary shares for total gross proceeds of $69.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cambium. Cambium has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 870,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 26, 2019 under the symbol “CMBM.”



/EIN News/ -- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as a book-running manager for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Cambium’s scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Peter Schuman, IRC

Sr. Director Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

+1 (847) 264-2188

Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com

Media:

Sara Black

Vice President

Bospar

+1 (213) 618-1501

sara@bospar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.