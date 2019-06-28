Your Best Body Today Opening Flagship Location in The Cannon Building, Northwest of City Centre

Revolutionary fat-freezing technology to be a part of Houston’s newest entrepreneurial space

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 8th, Your Best Body Today will open its doors to new headquarters in The Cannon Building, a brand-new Houston-based campus for coworking and entrepreneurial incubating. Located at 1336 Brittmoore Road, just northwest of City Centre, the building is designed to be an ecosystem for idea generation and business development. The workspace boasts 24/7 access, 11 meeting rooms, soundproof phone rooms, a courtyard with green space, full kitchen, game room and lounge, health and wellness room, and movie theatre.

Grand opening

Your Best Body Today will be among the first businesses operating in The Cannon, anchoring its home office there and offering contrast contouring and HiFU services within the state-of-the-art space. For the month of July, Your Best Body Today will celebrate its new opening at The Cannon with a two-for-one promotion — anyone purchasing a treatment at full price can bring a friend for free.

What is contrast contouring?

Targeting stubborn fatty areas such as the stomach, thighs, arms, and chest through cryogenic lipolysis, contrast contouring freezes fat cells to inhibit growth and reduce their size. A nonsurgical alternative to liposuction, it takes approximately one hour per treatment and can permanently reduce fat up to 20%. Although not a weight loss treatment, contrast contouring can reduce unwanted bulges in problem areas for people looking for moderate changes. Most patients will have three to six treatments per year, noticing results eight to 12 weeks after each treatment.

Developed from clinical studies on how to treat frostbite, cryogenic lipolysis freezes fat without freezing skin. When performed safely by a professional, contrast contouring can permanently reduce fat in targeted areas over time, despite natural weight fluctuations. A case study of this fat-freezing method from the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showed that after two and five years, patients showed long-term fat loss.

HiFU: the nonsurgical face lift

HiFU is a nonsurgical procedure that uses ultrasound technology to promote natural collagen production. Considered a noninvasive “facelift,” one treatment takes less than two hours and is effective for approximately one year, reducing pore size, minimizing fine lines and reducing wrinkles. Your Best Body Today offers HiFU services from professional technicians who are experienced in toning and tightening skin, reducing signs of ageing, and promoting a firmer, more youthful appearance.

A high-tech community

As an inaugural tenant of The Cannon, Your Best Body Today is a part of Houston’s future. By participating in a space for local entrepreneurs and offering high-tech wellness services, Your Best Body Today is helping boost Houston’s forward momentum in technology and entrepreneurship.



