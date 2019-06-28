RGP Investments Funds Announce Operating Expenses Reduction to a Number of its Funds

QUEBEC CITY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée inc. (“R.E.G.A.R.”), manager for the RGP Global Sector Fund (formerly known as R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Global Equity Fund), RGP Global Sector Class (formerly known as R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Global Equity Class), Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio and Sectorwise Growth Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”) announces changes to two of its five funds. These changes are described in detail below.



Operating Expenses Reduction to a Number of RGP Investment Funds

R.E.G.A.R. announces an operating expenses reduction for all the classes of units of the RGP Global Sector Fund and all series of shares of RGP Global Sector Class. These reductions will take effect from June 28, 2019 and reflect the commitment of R.E.G.A.R. to offer funds with competitive pricing.

The following is a list of the classes of units and shares of the RGP Investments Funds concerned:

Funds Class of units or shares As a Percentage (%) of NAV

(annual rates) Operating expenses before June 28, 2019 Operating expenses starting June 28, 2019 RGP Global Sector Fund Class A units 0.29 % 0.24 % Class F units 0.29 % 0.24 % Class P units 0.29 % 0.24 % Class R units 0.29 % 0.24 % RGP Global Sector Class Series A shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series F shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series P shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series R shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series T5 shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series FT5 shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series PT5 shares 0.29 % 0.24 % Series RT5 shares 0.29 % 0.24 %

About R.E.G.A.R.

Founded in 1997, R.E.G.A.R. was one of the first wealth management firms in Canada to use only ETFs in the management of its portfolios. As Manager, R.E.G.A.R. provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds.

RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

For more information:

Simon Destrempes

Director and Chief Compliance Officer

info@rgpinvestissements.ca

Toll free number: (855) 370-1077

