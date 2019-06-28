Hoyer Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising

“As we mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising today, we do so at a time of great change and great progress. The courageous LGBTQ Americans who stood up against oppression and persecution in New York on the night of June 28, 1969, did so at a time when the idea of LGBTQ equality felt, for many, unattainable. Five decades later, because of the activism and bravery of millions of LGBTQ people who came out to their families and communities and organized for change, marriage equality has been secured across our country, gay and lesbian Americans serve openly in government and our Armed Forces, and people from all walks of life come together each June to celebrate Pride Month in cities across America. Our work, however, is far from finished.

“LGBTQ Americans continue to face bigotry and acts of violence, and nearly half of our states do not protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. That is why House Democrats passed the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people wherever it remains. We have also passed a resolution opposing the President’s ban against transgender Americans serving in our military, and we will continue to oppose the Trump Administration’s callous anti-LGBTQ agenda. I will continue to fight for every person’s right to live openly and free from discrimination, to marry their partners and have those marriages treated equally, and to raise families in supportive communities.

“Stonewall will always stand as a proud waypoint on the long march of LGBTQ rights. As millions of Americans march past what is now a national monument this weekend and in Pride parades throughout the country and around the world, let us pay tribute to those who were there and all who carried the cause forward to this day. And let us be resolved to continue marching proudly forward for full and lasting equality for all.”