LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Announces Distributions for June 28, 2019
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on July 2, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 28, 2019
For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca.
/EIN News/ --
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.