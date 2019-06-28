There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,679 in the last 365 days.

LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Announces Distributions for June 28, 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on July 2, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 28, 2019

For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca.

/EIN News/ -- LDIC Inc..jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.