Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Capital Gazette Shooting

“One year ago today, the Capital Gazette and the State of Maryland suffered a terrible loss. I join in remembering Rob, Gerald, John, Wendi, and Rebecca and the impact they had on our communities in Maryland. We will never forget their dedication to the work of delivering the news and their commitment to the American principle of freedom of the press. Neither will we forget the heroism of their colleagues who, though weighted with shock and mourning for their colleagues, continued to cover the news even in the hours after the shooting. As we mark this somber anniversary, my thoughts remain with the victims and survivors of that horrific day, and I will continue to work in Congress to prevent gun violence and ensure that the press, a critical component of our democracy, is respected for the role it plays in America.”