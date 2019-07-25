Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Jack of All Trades Construction Worker with Mesothelioma in Minnesota Instant Access Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -Better Lawyers- Better Compensation Results

"We fear that most construction or skilled trades workers with mesothelioma will grossly undervalue their potential financial compensation claim." ” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center believes some of the worst cases of asbestos exposure they have ever heard of involve jack of all trades-construction workers or skilled tradesmen who now have mesothelioma. Frequently these workers had no idea they were being exposed to asbestos. The group is urging a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota who was exposed to asbestos as a construction worker or skilled tradesman to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to briefly discuss the financial compensation process and at the same time they would like to introduce the person to Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste.

Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms and they have been serving people with mesothelioma in Minnesota for a generation.www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We fear that most construction or skilled trades workers with mesothelioma will grossly undervalue their potential financial compensation claim. Depending on the specifics of their asbestos exposure, the financial compensation claim could start at the hundreds of thousands of dollars and go up from there. The key to any successful compensation claim is being properly represented by skilled lawyers who know what to do. The most important thing a construction worker or skilled trades worker should know is they could have easily been exposed to dozens of building products over their career that contained asbestos as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The types of building products that formerly contained asbestos include:

* Insulation

* Roofing Shingles

* Roofing Felt

* Ceiling Tiles

* Wall Board (Pre-1980)

* Cement Piping

* Floor Tile

* Carpet Pads

* Plumbing Gaskets

* Insulated Pipe

* Boiler insulation

* Boiler breeching insulation

* Ductwork insulation

* Furnace insulation

For a list of all banned products that contain asbestos please visit the EPA website for more information: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www. mayoclinic.org/diseases- conditions/cancer/basics/ definition/con-20032378

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer. umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

https://Minnesota. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.