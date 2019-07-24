Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Mechanic with Mesothelioma in Georgia to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure They Do Not Undervalue Their Compensation Claim

“Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain you are dealing directly with the nation’s leading mesothelioma lawyers at Karst von Oiste." ” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center, “We do not want an auto, truck mechanic or brake technician with confirmed mesothelioma to undervalue their potential financial compensation claim. If a person like this has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-we want them or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are dealing directly with the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma law firms and they will know how to maximize financial compensation for their very valued clients anywhere in Georgia.

“When we say ‘undervalue’ a compensation claim, we mean the diagnosed person thinks their potential compensation claim might only be worth twenty to fifty thousand dollars. The extremely skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys at Karst von Oiste we suggest typically put hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in the hands of people they represent. When it comes to a mesothelioma financial compensation claim, being represented by the nation’s most capable mesothelioma attorneys should always be the number one priority. If a person like this or their family calls us anytime at 800-714-0303, that’s exactly what they will get.” https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of auto, truck, or brake technicians with confirmed mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Victims Center is reaching out to include:

* Gas station mechanic who also worked on auto brakes, clutches, and transmissions

* Truck repair facility

* Mechanics at an auto body shop

* Auto brake technician who worked at a tire store

* Car, truck, or semi-truck mechanic who worked for a dealer and did warranty work

* Mechanics who maintained city or country police cars, firetrucks or city work trucks

* Auto fleet or truck mechanic who maintained company vehicles

If the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center had one vital tip for anyone with mesothelioma in Georgia or any US state it would be, “Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain you are dealing directly with the nation’s leading mesothelioma lawyers at Karst von Oiste, as opposed to an inexperienced local personal injury law firm. The full-time mesothelioma attorneys at Karst von Oiste we suggest will get you a better financial compensation settlement. Don’t settle for less.”www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center services are available to a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer throughout Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation. https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is also very focused on treatment options for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Georgia. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia: https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer each year in Georgia-including US Navy Veterans.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



