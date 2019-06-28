Local Media Consortium and Centro Deliver Media Automation for Digital Publishers

Local Media Organizations Centrally Manage In-House Agencies Through Centro’s Basis; Connects Back Office Functions with Planning, Buying, Campaign Analytics and Business Intelligence

CHICAGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced an agreement with the Local Media Consortium to offer its members media automation solutions. The LMC, which delivers economic value to local media companies through strategic partnerships, is made up of more than 80 media companies that include more than 3,300 different outlets. Through Centro’s Basis platform, digital publishers gain capabilities to operate one-stop-shop in-house agencies such as planning, buying, analytics, billing and reconciliation via a single interface. Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated and intelligent digital media platform that consolidates operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns.



“Our members consistently identify billing and reconciliation processes as being serious pain points for their teams because these type systems are typically separate from campaign execution tools. Centro’s tools eliminate multiple time-consuming steps in operations processes by combining and automating vital capabilities into one platform,” said Christian A. Hendricks, president of the LMC. “For more than a decade, Centro has been an ally to publishers, and its approach in the market aligns with our mission to lift the economic value of our members.”



The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of more than 80 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 3,300 outlets.





/EIN News/ -- Basis helps publishers synchronize teams and activate campaigns on all major digital channels beyond owned and operated sites. It automates, streamlines and unifies important functions including:

Managing campaigns for search, social, and programmatic.

Ordering campaign optimizations across all channels including in-line optimizations within its integrated DSP.

Tracking communication and message logs to mitigate impact of turnover and handle team PTO.

Organizing communication, negotiation, billing and reconciliation across multiple vendors.

Gathering and analyzing historical campaign, sales team and operational performance through business insights.

“Time, process and creativity all matter immensely. Upgrading to Centro’s Basis is an easy decision because it saves us time, improves our processes and elevates our creative difference,” said Jim Grayson, vice president of business development, OnMilwaukee, an LMC member. “Running our entire digital agency on one platform is a game changer. We now communicate, plan, execute and report from one interface across all media channels. The result is a higher level of productivity, leading to more activity and smarter digital programs that excite our clients.”

Centro is furthering its commitment to improving the health of local media. Its new agreement with the LMC extends its already strong partnership with the organization and its members. Centro is offering LMC members standardized and simplified pricing on technology licenses to accelerate adoption. Users begin training on Basis within a week after signing contracts and then plan campaigns days after that. Learn more about Basis here: www2.centro.net/basis .

In July 2017, Centro was selected by the LMC as a preferred partner for audience extension solutions for its member companies.

“The LMC’s efforts to generate publisher advocacy in the tech community is yielding powerful, purpose-built tools that solidify local media businesses,” said John Hyland, vice president of publisher solutions, Centro. “With Basis, publishers are harnessing sophisticated ad offerings with their reputable longstanding relationships with brands. This puts them in a position of strength when competing for a larger share of full-funnel campaigns.”

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of more than 80 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 3,300 outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 470 million unique monthly visitors and its member companies serve more than four billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at www.localmediaconsortium.com .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

