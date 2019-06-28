YI Partners with Noonlight to Power 24/7 Emergency Response for Customers

YI customers can seamlessly dispatch emergency services to their home during emergencies

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YI Technology, Inc. , a global provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies and products, today announced a strategic partnership with Noonlight , a connected safety technology company.



YI Home is well known for its diversified offering of affordable, DIY cameras and devices connecting customers with their homes and families through real-time video and audio. Now, with the help of Noonlight, YI will go one step further, giving customers the ability to seamlessly dispatch emergency services to their homes with a tap of a button – no 911 call required. This solves a significant pain point for customers of self-monitored home security products, which currently lack the ability to notify public safety agencies if an event in the home requires emergency assistance.

Noonlight’s platform gives connected home companies like YI a suite of tools to offer enhanced emergency response and monitoring features to their customers. YI’s rollout of Noonlight 24/7 Emergency Response replaces the standard e911 offering, where the burden is still on the consumer to talk to 911 operators. Instead, YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds will be equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s certified emergency dispatchers, who coordinate with local safety agencies and first responders on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

“The ability to monitor and protect the things and people that matter is the single most important factor in purchasing a camera for the home,” said Sean Da, CEO of YI. “Partnering with Noonlight to offer 24/7 Emergency Response greatly enhances the level of protection and comfort our products extend to our customers.”

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to support YI in protecting and comforting their customers,” said Nick Droege, co-founder of Noonlight. “Emergency response capabilities should come standard on every connected device and application. And we’re proud to play a role in making important features like 24/7 Emergency Response accessible and easy to integrate for partners like YI.”

YI Home will roll out 24/7 Emergency Response features in July.

About YI Technology

YI Technology is a leading, international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. Our development team consists of the industry-leading experts from U.S., China, Japan and Israel with experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis and mobile applications. We are committed to using innovative technology to make everyday life safer, richer and more fun. We believe the very best imaging and sensing technology should be easy and accessible to everyone. With our passion, hard work and commitment to combine the highest quality and value, millions of users from every corner of the world are feeling greater peace of mind, inspiration and connection with their families, friends and communities. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com .

About Noonlight

Noonlight uses advanced technology to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Launched in 2013 as a mobile application, Noonlight has since grown into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable safety and emergency response capabilities for their customers via a proprietary API. Noonlight’s technology works everywhere in the United States, allowing users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text. For more information visit www.noonlight.com .

