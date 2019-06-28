Shane Kistel Explains How the Smart Features of Traeger Grills Revolutionize Outdoor Cooking

DAVIDSON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature enthusiast Shane Kistel has spent his life immersed in outdoor activities such as backpacking, mountain climbing, hiking, and kayaking. An avid griller, he shares with readers how the tech advances from Traeger grills change outdoor cooking for all seasons.While Shane Kistel is a professional Pharmaceutical and Medical Sales Representative, in his spare time he’s a nature enthusiast with a passion for grilling and other outdoor activities. Below, he shares how Traeger grills are revolutionizing outdoor cooking with unique brand features and major tech advances.Most of the grills available on the market are gas-based which provide their own unique flavor that meets most grilling needs. However, Traeger grills go the extra mile by pioneering the first wood pellet grill and range of smoky flavors available to consumers. Their grills gained immediate recognition for their ease of use and the rich flavor the wood pellets imparted on food. Their versatile features allowed outdoor grillers the ability to roast, bake, grill, smoke, and braise their food on one convenient appliance.“The multi-tools Traeger produce give cooks the freedom of a full-range kitchen wherever they set their grills,” says Shane Kistel . “And the technology they’re introducing into their products is innovative.”This year, Traeger made a new line of game-changing grills available to the public in the Timberline Series, Ironwood Series, and Pro Series. Each of the models produced in 2019 feature WiFIREand D2 Direct Drive technology, which bring the old-world charm of grills into the 21st century through the Internet of Things (IoT).Both features are standout components of the modern grill and expand the capabilities of Traeger’s already versatile products. D2 Direct Drive technology provides users with greater control over temperature settings and a larger scale of temperatures to choose from. WiFIRE allows users to remotely control their grills––an excellent tool for preheating needs.“Ultimately, these are smart grills that break the mold of what outdoor chefs have come to expect from even the most top-notch grills,” says Shane Kistel.The new technology empowers Traeger grills to heat up faster than ever with precision controlling over temperature for a perfect sear every time. The drivetrain relies on an industry-first brushless motor that is guaranteed to perform optimally for years to come.WiFIRE technology empowers users to grill on the go, whether that means monitoring temperatures during a quick run to the grocery store or heating up the grill to be ready to go as soon as they get home. The provided app seamlessly connects to users’ smartphones and allows them to monitor food temperatures, alter the heat, and set timers. Also through the app, users can download recipes from a database of hundreds of professional recipes and enjoy the step-by-step guidance it provides.“No other product on the market performs at the level of flavor and functionality that Traeger products do,” says Shane Kistel. “There’s really no better grill right now.”



