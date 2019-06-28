The Five Reasons You Will Enjoy Being a Caregiver for In-Home Care

Comfort Keepers Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you been looking for a new job in a career that will be rewarding? All too often, people find themselves working jobs they don’t like, usually in a career, they don’t care about, simply because that’s what was available and what they’re familiar with. But who says that can’t change? Rather than settling for a job you won’t enjoy, why not try being a home health aide?



Being a professional caregiver isn’t like most jobs because it doesn’t happen in an office or store. You’re not dealing with an endless stream of crabby customers or uncaring demands from your manager. You’ll be working one-on-one with people who genuinely need your help in a comfortable home environment.



By providing in-home care for seniors and disabled adults, you can find a place where you’ll be appreciated by your clients, treated well by your managers, and join a team of good-hearted people working hard to take care of families in your region. Here are five reasons we think you’ll enjoy working as a family caregiver.



1. It’s Almost Like Working From Home

For many people, working from home is the dream. The freedom to wear comfortable clothes and not have to deal with the hassle of managers, coworkers, and customers. Being an in-home caregiver means that you will be working in the clients’ home of seniors and disabled adults (but mostly seniors) providing care services and non-medical care.



Most of what you’ll be doing are the usual tasks of light housekeeping, things you would do for yourself at home, but your clients now find difficult due to physical frailty and disability. As an in-home caregiver, you can relax in a cozy home environment providing companionship, cooking, light housework, medication reminders, personal care, and help with the activities of daily living.



2. A Chance to Perfect Your Recipes

As we mentioned, one of the most common services of an in-home caregiver is cooking meals for your clients who often have trouble standing for half an hour but don’t want the expense and hassle of ordering meals delivered. More often than not, you will wind up cooking together with your clients contributing while seated at the table and you manning the counters and stoves. This is the perfect opportunity not just to make a new friend but also to perfect your recipes and learn new ones from your clients. If you love to cook, especially if you love to cook and chat, being a home health aide and providing senior care could be your dream career.



3. Swapping Fun Stories With Your Clients

If there’s one universal truth about older people, it’s that they’ve had some interesting experiences along the way. In your role as a friendly companion for your clients who often live alone, you have a chance to learn a lot about how things were in the past and the crazy antics of your new friends. Don’t be shy to start trading your own stories of adventures, misspent youth, and best triumphs for their decades of stories about both themselves and their friends and family who may have done some pretty wild things. Elder care is great for people who enjoy learning from the older generations and spending all day finding interesting things to talk about.



4. Plenty of Time for Arts and Crafts

Love to craft but just can’t seem to find the time? Becoming an in-home caregiver is one of the best ways to finally get time to hone your sketch artist skills or knit a hundred infant beanies for charity. In your quest to find fun ways to spend time with your client and keep them entertained in addition to helping around the house, many caregivers find that arts and crafts are a great way to work together or in parallel on fun projects. Join your clients on their favorite crafts and share your crafts with them for an interesting and constantly art-filled experience. Where else can you earn a living painting birdhouses or crocheting colorful scarves with a new friend?



5. Becoming an Honorary Family Member

The final perk of becoming an in-home caregiver is the emotional reward. Many caregivers are stepping in to allow your client’s adult children to live their lives without constantly worrying about their aging parent. Because you are providing a service that is normally required of family, you are also more likely to be treated as an honorary family member. As your client’s new close companion, you may even wind up attending family events as a welcome guest.



In-home caregiving isn’t like most careers. You don’t have to work in a busy and insensitive workplace or deal with a constant stream of people who don’t care who you are or how you feel. Instead, you can work in a relaxed, personal environment doing something that is greatly appreciated by everyone involved. Working as a home care provider for a home care agency like Comfort Keepers is an enjoyable and rewarding career. A caregiver job allows you to work full-time or part-time. To learn more about being a home care aide, contact us today!



