Global Mining Remanufacturing Components Market Forecast to 2027: Key players are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Liebherr, Epiroc, and Atlas Copco

The mining remanufacturing components market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2027 from USD 3.8 billion in 2019

The Americas is projected to lead the mining remanufacturing components market during the forecast period owing to the higher share of mining equipment parc than other regions. The US dominates the regional market with almost 56% share in 2019, followed by Canada and Peru with 11.4% and 11.3% share, respectively. On the other hand, the Asia Oceania market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Asia Oceania accounts for 75% of the world's coal demand owing to the rising capital spending and infrastructure and smart city development projects.



Other factors that drive market growth in the region are large population and increasing domestic demand for raw materials such as iron, copper, and coal. Australia, China, and India are the prominent markets in this region that have significant demand for component remanufacturing of mining equipment. China and Australia produced about 4,060 and 1,237 million metric tonnes of minerals in 2016, respectively. Further, 70% of coal mined in China is used for domestic consumption. India is the second largest consumer of coal after China.



Mining trucks hold the largest share of component remanufacturing at the global level. Mining trucks accounted for nearly 64-68% of the global mining equipment in 2018. These trucks weigh more than 100 metric tons and are used for mining activities. As these trucks carry heavy loads to long distances at extreme temperatures and provide better traction on rough terrains, they have a high demand for engine remanufacturing due to more wear and tear of engine components than other parts. Increased mining activity in remote areas is expected to boost the demand for mining trucks and remanufacturing of these trucks.



The mining remanufacturing components market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players.



Some of the key players in the mining remanufacturing components market are Caterpillar (US), Komatsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Liebherr (Switzerland), Epiroc (Sweden), and Atlas Copco (Sweden).

11 Company Profiles



