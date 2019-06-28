Global Low Foam Market 2019-2024: Opportunities in the Growth of the Bio-Based Surfactants & Growing Niche Applications of Low Foam Surfactants

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), and Application (Home & Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Textiles, Paints, Pulp & Paper, Cement, and Metal Cleaning) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the low foam surfactants market was estimated to be USD 14.0 billion and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during 2019-2024.



Low foam surfactants form initial foam volume less than or equal to 30 mm while conducting high shear foam test. They are surface active ingredients, which reduce the surface tension of a liquid. When surfactants are added to a liquid, they enhance its wetting and spreading properties. They are also used to disperse aqueous suspensions of insoluble dyes and perfumes. The main applications of these surfactants are home & personal care, agrochemicals, oil field chemicals, textiles, and others.



The demand for low foam surfactants is growing in developing regions owing to the increase in the use of home & personal care products. APAC is the fastest-growing market for low foam surfactants, whereas North America and Europe are the matured markets due to sluggish growth in the domestic market and increased competition from the suppliers in other regions. The governments of different countries are also focused on the use of low foam surfactants in industries and are implementing stringent policies for the same.



The market growth of low foam surfactants is mainly driven by growing end-use industries and increasing need for greener and sustainable surfactants. Government regulations against toxic chemicals is a restraining factor for the market. However, the growth of bio-based surfactants in developed markets offers growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Low Foam Surfactants Market

4.2 Global Low Foam Surfactants Market to Grow at A Steady Rate

4.3 APAC Market Scenario, By Country and Application

4.4 Low Foam Surfactants Market: Major Countries

4.5 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in End-Use Industries of Low Foam Surfactants

5.2.1.1.1 Personal Care

5.2.1.1.2 Textiles

5.2.1.1.3 Paints

5.2.1.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Coatings With Better Performance and Durability

5.2.1.1.3.2 Rising Demand From End-Use Industries of Paints & Coatings

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Greener and Sustainable Surfactants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations on the Use of Toxic Chemicals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Bio-Based Surfactants Market

5.2.3.2 Growing Niche Applications of Low Foam Surfactants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Construction Industry



6 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Ionic

6.2.1 Non-Ionic is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

6.3 Amphoteric

6.3.1 Amphoteric Surfactants are the Key Compound Used in Personal Care Product Formulations

6.4 Cationic

6.4.1 Growth in Textiles and Personal Care Segments to Drive the Market



7 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home & Personal Care

7.2.1 China and India to Drive the Demand for Low Foam Surfactants in the Home & Personal Care Application

7.3 Agrochemicals

7.3.1 Dependency on the Agriculture Sector in Most of APAC Countries is Expected to Boost the Market in the Region

7.4 Oil Field Chemicals

7.4.1 Discovery of Shale Gas Will Increase the Demand for Low Foam Surfactants

7.5 Textiles

7.5.1 Large Manufacturing Base of the Textiles Industry in APAC Will Create High Demand for Low Foam Surfactants

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Growing Population, Rising Spending Power, and Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Demand in APAC



8 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International PLC

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

KAO Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants

Oxiteno SA

Other Key Market Players



Dowdupont

Solvay SA

Air Products and Chemicals

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Enaspol A.S.

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Aarti Industries Limited

Klk Oleo

Pilot Chem Corp.

Eoc Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a4gpz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.