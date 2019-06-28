SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JMIA EQBK BOX EQT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Get additional information about JMIA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

Class Period: May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019

Get additional information about EQBK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Class Period: November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019

Get additional information about BOX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Class Period: June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about EQT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



