Patete Kitchens Completes Upgrades to Newly Remodeled Showroom in Carnegie

After over a year of remodeling and upgrades, Patete Kitchen& Bath Design Center has completed their efforts to refresh and update their space to continue to offer the latest trends and styles to their customers.

Serving Pittsburgh and the surrounding area for more than 58 years, the Erenrich family has a passion for providing their customers with the best in kitchen and bathroom design and remodeling services. Steve Erenrich, President and CEO of Patete and his son Barry Erenrich, Vice President and General Manager of Patete, run a family business rooted in customer-first service, high-quality products, and unbeatable expertise.

“We always try to keep everything, like the showroom, up to date. One thing that was very important was that each display was updated. We didn’t want customers to come in and say that display has been here for the last ten years. We have so much repeat business and people that come in, so we wanted to make sure our showroom is fresh,” said Barry Erenrich, Vice President and General Manager at Patete.

Barry said the work was completed over the last year and a half with four displays upgraded this year. “We want to make sure we are offering our customers the best of what is available out there,” Barry said.

Barry said their showroom doesn’t stay the same for too long, changing with the trends and the latest products in kitchen and bathroom design.

“Every display in our showroom has been changed within the last three years. If you would’ve walked in three years ago and then walked into our showroom three years later everything has been changed,” Barry said.

About Patete Kitchen & Bath Design Center

Patete Kitchen & Bath Design Center was established in 1960. Patete moved to its current location in 1989 offering design, furnishing, and installation services for each aspect of a kitchen or bathroom remodel. With several interior designers on staff, a full team of supervisors, and a wide selection of the latest products and fixtures, Patete Kitchen & Bath Design Center makes remodeling or upgrading your home simple and easy.

