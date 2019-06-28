Stingray Stands on Guard for Canadian Talent; Invests in Homegrown Artists and Industry Organizations to the Tune of $6.7 Million in 2019

MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a proudly Canadian music, media, and technology company, today announced that it continues to make significant investments to support homegrown talent from Coast to Coast to Coast. This year alone, Stingray will allocate $6.7 million to Canadian content development initiatives through, amongst others, payments to music industry organizations and bursaries for up-and-coming artists.



Industry Support

Stingray’s aid to the Canadian music industry will take many forms in 2019, including financial contributions to Factor/Musicaction, Radio Starmaker Fund/Fonds Radiostar and the Community Radio Fund of Canada.

In addition, Stingray will allocate $1.6 million to over 70 music festivals and events across the country such as the JUNOS, the CCMA Awards, the Polaris Music Prize, the Francos de Montréal, and Breakout West.

Stingray Rising Stars Program

Through its Stingray Rising Stars Program, Stingray will offer cash awards and provide showcase opportunities to great new Canadian talent of all musical genres. Launched in 1998, the program sets out to discover, encourage, promote, and champion new and up-and-coming Canadian artists.

Close to 1,200 Canadian artists have received Rising Stars awards including Arcade Fire (2004), Tokyo Police Club (2007), Serena Rider (2009), Tanya Tagaq (2013), and Grimes (2018). To date, over $1 million has been distributed to promising musicians.

Launchpad for Global Success

With over 200 music channels devoted to Canadian music, Stingray delivers the most in-depth selection of music from the regions, cultures, and eras that define our home and native land. Stingray’s global distribution on web, TV, and mobile offers local talent an unparalleled opportunity to connect with audiences on every continent.

Stingray is the destination to discover Canadian hitmakers before they make it big on the world’s stage. Amongst the artists who got some of their first airplay on Stingray: Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyes, High Valley, Arkells, Hubert Lenoir, The Beaches, Alexandra Streliski, Glorious Sons, Adventure Club, Scott Helman, Brett Kissel, Meghan Patrick, and more!

Stingray Services feature:

Over 100,000 songs and 5,000 music videos from close to 15,000 Canadian artists and bands are featured on one or many Stingray services

Channels curated by the country’s most popular music festivals, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Festival international de la chanson de Granby, Ottawa Jazz Festival, Halifax Jazz Festival and Francos de Montréal



“We have always been and will always be advocates for the Canadian music industry,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, of Stingray. “We have taken it upon ourselves to create a space where new and established artists can grow their audience across our many services. A major highlight of our global expansion into over 156 countries is bringing Canadian talent to the world. As we prepare to celebrate Canada Day, we invite Canadians to give a listen to the exciting new artists that we have been playing on repeat for weeks such as Grandson, Lennon Stella, 88Glam, Baka Not Nice, William Prince, Jess Moskaluke, Eli Rose, Pharis & Jason Romero, and AHI.”

