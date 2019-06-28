Robotic Middleware Market, 2025 - Major Change Coming with Applications On The WinTel Servers And Mainframes Moving To The Cloud

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Middleware: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Market for Robotic Middleware at $27.9 Billion in 2018 is Expected to be Worth $127 Billion by 2025



Market growth is based on the implementation of automated configuration systems and API connectivity automation. Mobile smart phone network connectivity, apps, industry-specific applications, and tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration are all evolving the more automated process.



IoT process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.



The scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. The charter of mission critical messaging relates to automatically interconnected APIs. Robotic software is used to install the automated APIs to achieve process managed by orchestration.



A financial transaction is not something to lose or duplicate. If it gets counted twice, or gets missed, this is not a good system. Smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT), and tablets change the markets for messaging and cloud IT systems implementation. Cloud is increasing the need for mission-critical decoupled messaging so that apps can interconnect automatically, bringing data to the desired compute node.



The move to robotic software is a major shift in technology. Middleware has been the first type of software to be automated, sitting as it does between the operating systems and the applications. A robotic automated process has to be built into the systems, replace the earlier, very time consuming and expensive needs for human configuration of systems. Robotic software supports a move to services based IT systems and more sophisticated cloud computing



Growth is based on the implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Software API messaging forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Middleware robotics improves web processes making IT flexible and adaptable in the cloud.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Robotic Middleware Market Share Data

1.1 Middleware Market Driving Forces

1.1.1 Integration and Orchestration Middleware

1.1.2 Red Hat

1.1.3 Major Factors Affecting The Middleware Competitive Landscape

1.1.4 Major Change Coming with Applications On The WinTel Servers And Mainframes Moving To The Cloud

1.1.5 Enterprise IT Replaced by Robotic Cloud Software Managers

1.1.6 IBM Microservices Foundation

1.1.7 IBM MQ

1.1.8 Fiorano

1.1.9 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics

1.1.10 Impact of IBM / Red Hat Merger

1.2 Robotic Software Mission Critical Messaging As A New Base For Secure Application Integration

1.3 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Application Platforms for Line of Business Applications

1.3.2 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Market Definition: Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration

1.4 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Middleware Market Shares

1.5 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Market Forecasts

1.5.1 IBM Open Systems Hybrid Cloud

1.6 Mission Critical Middleware Depends on Decoupled Messaging

1.6.1 Superior Application Middleware Delivers Enterprise Agility

1.7 Mission Critical Messaging Market Forecasts

1.7.1 Mission Critical Messaging Growth Factors

1.7.2 Data and Message Transformation



2. Content Services Event-Driven Middleware

2.1 Content Services Event-Driven Middleware

2.2 Event-Driven Middleware Market Shares

2.3 Event-Driven Middleware

2.4 OpenText Content Middleware

2.4.1 OpenText Platform

2.4.2 Microsoft's CSP is SharePoint

2.4.3 Content Services Middleware Companies

2.4.4 Content Middleware Applications Sectors



3. Business Rules Management Systems

3.1 Business Rules Management Systems Market Definition

3.2 BPM Market Shares

3.3 BPM Market Driving Forces

3.3.1 Automation of Business Process

3.3.2 Linked BPM

3.4 Business Process Management Market Driving Forces

3.4.1 BPM Market Driving Forces

3.4.2 Cloud And Mobile Computing Redefine BPM

3.4.3 Innovation Drives Markets



4. Software-Defined Storage Control Software

4.1 Software-Defined Storage Description

4.2 Software-Defined Storage Market Shares

4.3 Worldwide Enterprise Storage Market Grew 34.4% during the First Quarter of 2018



5. Container Infrastructure Software

5.1 Container Infrastructure Software Description

5.2 Container Infrastructure Software Market Shares

5.2.1 Cloud Model For Consuming And Delivering Business And IT Services

5.2.2 Companies and the Race to 5G.

5.3 Containers As A Base For Secure Application Integration

5.3.1 Big Four Cloud Providers:

5.3.2 Type Of Customer Buying These Products

5.4 Componentization

5.4.1 Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers

5.4.2 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading

5.4.3 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale

5.4.4 Infrastructure Scale

5.4.5 IBM MQ on AWS Cloud Orchestration

5.4.6 IBM Strategy Volatility Of The Information Technology



6. Server Operating Systems

6.1 Server Operating Systems Market Description

6.2 Server Operating Systems Market Shares

6.3 Mega Data Center Markets Orchestration Software

6.3.1 Server Operating Systems Market Forecasts



7. Application Server

7.1 Application Server Market Description

7.1.1 Application Server Market Description

7.1.2 Application Server Market Shares

7.1.3 Application Server Market Forecasts

7.1.4 Regional Analysis:

7.1.5 IBM / Red Hat Application Server Strategy

7.1.6 Linux Open Source OS Distros

7.1.7 On-Premises Application Integration Suites



8. Application Integration Suites

8.1 IBM Hybrid Cloud



9. Managed File Transfer Integration

9.1 Managed File Transfer Market Shares

9.2 Managed File Transfer Market Forecasts



10. Organizational Collaboration Messaging

10.1 Business Collaboration Messaging Market Shares

10.2 Business Collaboration Messaging Market Forecasts



11. Market Analysis

11.1 Red Hat and IBM Market Differentiation

11.1.1 Red Hat and IBM Competitors Different in Each Market

11.2 IBM vs. Red Hat:

11.3 Red Hat

11.3.1 Microservices Provide Cloud Integration

11.4 Customer Switch to Competitors of Red Hat and IBM

11.4.1 Red Hat and IBM Capacity Constraints

11.4.2 Red Hat and IBM Customer Size

11.4.3 Red Hat and IBM Market Characterization

11.4.4 Red Hat and IBM Innovation and Competitive Investment in each Market

11.4.5 Middleware Products From RedHat

11.5 Integration and Orchestration Software Categories

11.6 Mainframe Definition

11.6.1 IBM's Plans To Rationalize Overlapping And Competing Technologies Cloud Foundry

11.6.2 IBM competing with Red Hat to Bring Innovation to Middleware

11.6.3 Middleware Investment in R&D

11.6.4 IBM MQ Enterprise Grade Deployment Supports IBM Substantial Commitment Hardened Feature Rich Systems

11.7 IBM Proprietary Mainframe OS

11.8 Application Servers, Web Servers Types of Middleware

11.9 Middleware Innovation Tools and Process

11.10 IBM and Red Hat Research and Development: Problems to Solve

11.11 After Acquisition of RedHat (and RedHat's technology), IBM Middleware Not Offering Competition to Oracle in the Application Platform Software Market

11.12 Advantages of Combined IBM/RedHat Product over Oracle Middleware Offering

11.13 Could Businesses/Customers Which Currently Use IBM WebSphere Feasibly Switch to Oracle if IBM Becomes More Expensive Or Its Quality Deteriorated?

11.14 Is There Any Product Alternative For Customers To Switch To?

11.15 Apache as a Competitive Alternative to RedHat in terms of Open Source Middleware

11.15.1 IBM and RedHat Products in the BPM and Decision Management segments

11.15.2 Type of Middleware for BPM and Decision Management Systems: Business-to-Business

11.16 IBM



12. Red Hat

12.1 Red Hat Infrastructure-Related Offerings

12.2 Application Development-related and Other Emerging Technology Offerings

12.3 Red Hat Subscription Business Model

12.4 Red Hat Enterprise Linux



13. Strongest Competitors in Middleware



14. Canonical



15. Microsoft



16. PegaSystems



17. OpenText



18. Citrix



19. Slack Technologies Collaboration Messaging

