Pulmozyme (Genentech): Global Drug Outlook Report 2019 with Sales for Cystic Fibrosis Through 2016-2025
Developed by Genentech, Pulmozyme is a recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I produced by genetically engineered Chinese hamster ovary cells.
In patients with cystic fibrosis, high concentrations of extracellular DNA are commonly found in the sputum as a result of the body's innate response to respiratory infections.
This increases the viscoelasticity of the mucus, reducing pulmonary function and increasing risk of further infection. Pulmozyme hydrolyzes DNA, reducing the viscoelasticity of sputum and encouraging its clearance.
Key Topics Covered
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Pulmozyme: Cystic fibrosis
List of Figures
Figure 1: Pulmozyme for cystic fibrosis - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Pulmozyme for cystic fibrosis
Figure 3: Pulmozyme sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
List of Tables
Table 1: Pulmozyme drug profile
Table 2: Pulmozyme pivotal trial data in cystic fibrosis
Table 3: Pulmozyme sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
