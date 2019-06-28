Sinusitis Drugs Market Overview & Outlook 2019-2023 - CHIESI Farmaceutici, GlaxoSmithKline, Intersect ENT, Merck & Co, and Sanofi are Dominating
In 2018, steroid nasal sprays segment had a significant share market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Factors such as the higher therapeutic efficacy are playing a significant role in the steroid nasal sprays segment to maintain its market position. Also, the report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of sinusitis, growing awareness among people about sinusitis treatment, and increasing mergers and acquisitions.
However, surgical intervention for sinusitis management, unknown etiology of sinusitis, and the launch of generics may hamper the growth of the sinusitis drugs industry over the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of sinusitis
Risk factors such as the history of respiratory tract infection, structural problems within the sinus glands, and nasal polyps have increased the prevalence of sinusitis in general population. Other factors, such as allergies, pollutants, and fungal infections, also cause sinus infections.
In 2017, a significant number of adults in the US were diagnosed with sinusitis. The prevalence of the infection was found to be higher in males than in females. The growing prevalence of sinusitis has increased the consumption of sinusitis treatment drugs. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global sinusitis drugs market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Emergence of novel therapeutic approaches
The growing demand for targeted drugs for sinusitis is encouraging market vendors to develop novel therapies. Some vendors in the market are developing bacteriophage therapeutics that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including its antibiotic-resistant strains. These drugs are currently in Phase I/II stage of development. The advent of many such novel therapeutic approaches is expected to fuel the growth of the global sinusitis drugs market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global sinusitis drugs market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several sinusitis drug companies.
Also, the sinusitis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Players
- CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Intersect ENT Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi
