Mobile Food Services Market Outlook to 2023 with Kogi BBQ, Luke's Lobster Holding, Restaurant Brands International, Subway IP, and YUM! Brands Dominating the Landscape
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Food Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, the food segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Factors such as convenience will play a significant role in the food segment to maintain its market position. Also, the report looks at factors such as rising demand for convenience foods, advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants, and innovations and customizations in food menus.
However, fluctuations in food commodity prices, high propensity toward substitutes, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the mobile food service industry.
Advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants
Establishing a mobile food truck requires lesser initial investment compared to brick-and-mortar restaurants. Investing in a mobile food truck offers the flexibility of reaching a wide range of customers and eliminates several complications associated with brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Mobile food services enable customers to customize their menus based on their preferences. Also, mobile food service outlets have higher success rates than brick-and-mortar restaurants. These factors are encouraging companies in the food and beverages industry to invest in mobile food services.
The advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global mobile food service market size at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Use of improved equipment and packaging
Mobile food service operators are adopting advanced equipment and sustainable practices in packaging to improve their operational efficiency and achieve cost savings.
Several mobile food service operators are replacing aging units with new electronic appliances such as modern refrigerators that comply with new refrigeration standards. Many such advancements among mobile food service operators will have a positive impact on the growth of the global mobile food service market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global mobile food service market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several mobile food service providers.
Also, the mobile food service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Players
- Kogi BBQ
- Luke's Lobster Holding LLC
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Subway IP LLC
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Marketing initiatives
- Use of improved equipment and packaging
- Rise in demand for gluten-free food products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Kogi BBQ
- Luke's Lobster Holding LLC
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Subway IP LLC
- YUM! Brands Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t4xeq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Service
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.