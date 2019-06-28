Mobile Food Services Market Outlook to 2023 with Kogi BBQ, Luke's Lobster Holding, Restaurant Brands International, Subway IP, and YUM! Brands Dominating the Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Food Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the food segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as convenience will play a significant role in the food segment to maintain its market position. Also, the report looks at factors such as rising demand for convenience foods, advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants, and innovations and customizations in food menus.



However, fluctuations in food commodity prices, high propensity toward substitutes, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the mobile food service industry.



Advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants



Establishing a mobile food truck requires lesser initial investment compared to brick-and-mortar restaurants. Investing in a mobile food truck offers the flexibility of reaching a wide range of customers and eliminates several complications associated with brick-and-mortar restaurants.



Mobile food services enable customers to customize their menus based on their preferences. Also, mobile food service outlets have higher success rates than brick-and-mortar restaurants. These factors are encouraging companies in the food and beverages industry to invest in mobile food services.



The advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global mobile food service market size at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Use of improved equipment and packaging



Mobile food service operators are adopting advanced equipment and sustainable practices in packaging to improve their operational efficiency and achieve cost savings.



Several mobile food service operators are replacing aging units with new electronic appliances such as modern refrigerators that comply with new refrigeration standards. Many such advancements among mobile food service operators will have a positive impact on the growth of the global mobile food service market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global mobile food service market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several mobile food service providers.



Also, the mobile food service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Players



Kogi BBQ

Luke's Lobster Holding LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Subway IP LLC

YUM! Brands Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Marketing initiatives

Use of improved equipment and packaging

Rise in demand for gluten-free food products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Kogi BBQ

Luke's Lobster Holding LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Subway IP LLC

YUM! Brands Inc.

