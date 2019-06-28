Worldwide Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market Outlook 2019-2023 - Increasing Preference for Sustainable Products and Growth of the Geriatric Population Provides Significant Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The waste generated by hospitals mostly contains medical plastics that usually end up in landfills. This could be better managed if hospitals shift their focus toward the use of biodegradable disposable products.
Deepening focus on the environmental risk factors associated with the use of plastic is resulting in the elimination of plastic use across various industries, including healthcare. The UK government recently announced its plans to eliminate the use of all kinds of avoidable plastic by 2042. Enterprises are working towards developing the replacement of plastics that is sustainable and is easily degradable such as biodegradable plastics.
The growing preference for sustainable products is expected to drive the growth of the global biodegradable medical plastics market size at a CAGR of more than 11% during 2019-2023.
Growth in geriatric population
The geriatric population is more prone to several diseases and postural control problems. The high prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the elderly population has increased the demand for medical products such as medical implants, medical devices, and others. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global biodegradable medical plastics market size.
High manufacturing cost
Compared to conventional medical plastics, the cost of manufacturing biodegradable medical plastics is high. Factors like the limited availability of bio-based renewable feedstock and higher research and development costs increase the production costs of biodegradable medical plastics. This increasing production costs will have an inflationary impact on the prices of biodegradable medical plastics.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Arkema Group and BASF have intensified competition. Factors such as the increasing preference for sustainable products and the growth of the geriatric population will provide significant growth opportunities for biodegradable medical plastics manufacturers.
Key Players
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- Corbion N.V.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Medical packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of innovative raw materials
- Emerging applications of biodegradable medical plastics
- Rise in use of biodegradable composite materials for implants
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- Corbion N.V.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cruuvp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Plastics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.