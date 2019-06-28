Worldwide Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market Outlook 2019-2023 - Increasing Preference for Sustainable Products and Growth of the Geriatric Population Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The waste generated by hospitals mostly contains medical plastics that usually end up in landfills. This could be better managed if hospitals shift their focus toward the use of biodegradable disposable products.



Deepening focus on the environmental risk factors associated with the use of plastic is resulting in the elimination of plastic use across various industries, including healthcare. The UK government recently announced its plans to eliminate the use of all kinds of avoidable plastic by 2042. Enterprises are working towards developing the replacement of plastics that is sustainable and is easily degradable such as biodegradable plastics.



The growing preference for sustainable products is expected to drive the growth of the global biodegradable medical plastics market size at a CAGR of more than 11% during 2019-2023.



Growth in geriatric population



The geriatric population is more prone to several diseases and postural control problems. The high prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the elderly population has increased the demand for medical products such as medical implants, medical devices, and others. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global biodegradable medical plastics market size.



High manufacturing cost



Compared to conventional medical plastics, the cost of manufacturing biodegradable medical plastics is high. Factors like the limited availability of bio-based renewable feedstock and higher research and development costs increase the production costs of biodegradable medical plastics. This increasing production costs will have an inflationary impact on the prices of biodegradable medical plastics.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Arkema Group and BASF have intensified competition. Factors such as the increasing preference for sustainable products and the growth of the geriatric population will provide significant growth opportunities for biodegradable medical plastics manufacturers.



Key Players



Arkema Group

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Medical packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of innovative raw materials

Emerging applications of biodegradable medical plastics

Rise in use of biodegradable composite materials for implants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

