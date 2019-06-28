Global School Bags Market Analysis & Projections (2019-2023): Increasing Global Literacy Rate is Spurring Demand (6%+ CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global School Bags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adoption of new teaching methodologies and increasing focus on extracurricular activities by schools are necessitating the use of laptops and tablets among students.



Having to carry such electronic gadgets is increasing the weight of school bags, which is increasing the demand for lightweight bags among parents and school administrations. To cater to this demand, vendors are using advanced technologies and raw materials to develop lightweight school bags. For instance, several vendors are offering water repellent lightweight bags made of polyurethane.



The growing demand for lightweight school bags is expected to drive the growth of the global school bags market size at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2023.



Increasing global literacy rate



According to the World Bank Group, the global literacy rate among people within the age range of 15-24 years has increased by 6.89% during 1996-2016. Such growth in the literacy rate is indicative of the fact that the number of student enrolments in educational institutions will increase, which will a positive impact on the growth of the global school bags market size.



Presence of counterfeit products (Me-Too brand)



The growth of the e-commerce industry is easing the distribution of counterfeit products across various regions. Manufactured out of toxic and low-quality raw materials, counterfeit products imitate logo, and trademarks of genuine brands and are marketed at cheaper rates. While this is harming the reputation of vendors, it is also compelling them to reduce the market price of their products despite incurring a high production cost.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with many players occupying the market share. Companies such as DELSEY and LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton have intensified competition. Factors such as the high demand for lightweight school bags and increasing global literacy rate will provide significant growth opportunities for school bags manufacturers.



Key Players



DELSEY

LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus Inc.

VF Corp.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand for school bags made of environment-friendly material

Personalization and customization of school bags

Introduction of exclusive designer school bags

Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DELSEY

LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus Inc.

VF Corp.

