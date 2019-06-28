Analysis on the Global Uveitis Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Ophthalmologists are Leveraging Technical Advantages which is Driving Demand
Several risk factors associated with uveitis had been a challenge during the diagnosis of eye disorders. Considering the complexities related to the diagnosis, vendors in the market are developing novel diagnostic tools and methods to treat patients with uveitis.
Several companies are introducing AI-implemented medical devices to detect the level of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes. Devices integrated with AI work autonomously and eliminate the need for specialists to make clinical decisions. Many such advancements have made the diagnosis of eye conditions easier.
Ophthalmologists are leveraging such technical advantages and are providing the right treatment to patients. This is expected to drive the growth of the global uveitis drugs market size at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2023.
High prevalence of eye disorders and associated risk factors of uveitis
Uveitis is associated with several inflammatory diseases that cause swelling and destroy eye tissues. People with AIDS, rheumatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, TB, and syphilis are more vulnerable to eye-related risk factors. The high prevalence of these diseases will have a positive impact on the market's growth.
Availability of substitutes
Despite the availability of approved drugs, healthcare practitioners are adopting alternative treatment options such as surgery, laser treatment, and biopsy due to the side-effects associated with uveitis drugs. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global uveitis drugs market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as AbbVie and Allergan have intensified competition. Factors such as the recent advancements in the diagnosis of eye disorders and the high prevalence of eye disorders and associated risk factors of uveitis will provide significant growth opportunities for uveitis drug companies.
Key Players
- AbbVie Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
