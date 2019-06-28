Analysis on the Global Uveitis Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Ophthalmologists are Leveraging Technical Advantages which is Driving Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Uveitis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Several risk factors associated with uveitis had been a challenge during the diagnosis of eye disorders. Considering the complexities related to the diagnosis, vendors in the market are developing novel diagnostic tools and methods to treat patients with uveitis.



Several companies are introducing AI-implemented medical devices to detect the level of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes. Devices integrated with AI work autonomously and eliminate the need for specialists to make clinical decisions. Many such advancements have made the diagnosis of eye conditions easier.



Ophthalmologists are leveraging such technical advantages and are providing the right treatment to patients. This is expected to drive the growth of the global uveitis drugs market size at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2023.



High prevalence of eye disorders and associated risk factors of uveitis



Uveitis is associated with several inflammatory diseases that cause swelling and destroy eye tissues. People with AIDS, rheumatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, TB, and syphilis are more vulnerable to eye-related risk factors. The high prevalence of these diseases will have a positive impact on the market's growth.



Availability of substitutes



Despite the availability of approved drugs, healthcare practitioners are adopting alternative treatment options such as surgery, laser treatment, and biopsy due to the side-effects associated with uveitis drugs. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global uveitis drugs market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as AbbVie and Allergan have intensified competition. Factors such as the recent advancements in the diagnosis of eye disorders and the high prevalence of eye disorders and associated risk factors of uveitis will provide significant growth opportunities for uveitis drug companies.



Key Players



AbbVie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of gene therapy

Special designations

Increasing popularity of combination therapies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

