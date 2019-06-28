Insights Into the Global Nanofiber Market, 2019 to 2023 - Increasing Use of Nanofibers in Air & Liquid Filtration Systems is a Key Driver
The nanofiber market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.
The increasing demand for nanofibers has led to the development of new technologies or the updating of old technologies used in nanofiber production. Currently, the most extensively researched method for manufacturing nanofibers is electrospinning. The electrospinning technique has evolved from the extremely slow-spinning single jet into multiple jets.
FibeRio technology came out with forcespinning technology, which used centrifugal force as the main principle rather than the electrostatic field. Other advances in nanofiber production technology include solution blow spinning and megnetospinning. Thus, the improvements in production technology of nanofibers will drive the growth of the nanofiber market.
Increasing the use of nanofibers in air and liquid filtration systems
Nanofibers are usually applied as a coating on filtration substrates to increase the filtration capacity. The physical characteristics of nanofibers, especially the extensive interconnection and high specific surface area, do not allow the passage of bacteria, viruses, and dust particles.
In liquid filtration applications, nanofibers are used to filter water, drinks/beverages, blood, chemicals, petrol, and oil. Nanofibers have unique physical properties such as high porosity, interconnected structure of pores, and design flexibility. The use of nanofiber substrates leads to an initial rise in efficiency, lower pressure drops, and high energy savings when compared with other commercial filtration systems that use standard substrates.
Rising environmental concerns due to the toxicity of nano products
Nanopollution refers to the byproducts or waste produced during the manufacturing of nanoscopic devices and materials. If these byproducts end up in landfills, they can contaminate the air and water systems and can pollute them. Along with the growth of nanotechnology, nano pollution is also a growing concern among many environmentalists as the impact of this pollution still cannot be determined.
Nanoparticles with small diameters can easily penetrate human cells and cause drastic changes in the molecular and DNA levels. Thus, these dangers could lead to strict regulatory action being taken against nanofiber manufacturers in the future, which could impact the market adversely.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Asahi Kasei and Donaldson Co makes the competitive environment quite intense.
Factors such as the improvements in production technology of nanofibers and the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable products will provide considerable growth opportunities to the nanofiber companies.
Key Players
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Donaldson Co.
- DowDuPont
- Elmarco
- eSpin Technologies
- Finetex EnE
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Energy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Polymer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Carbon - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New product developments
- New applications of nanofibers
- Growing demand for biosensors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Donaldson Co.
- DowDuPont
- Elmarco
- eSpin Technologies
- Finetex EnE
