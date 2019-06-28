Insights Into the Global Nanofiber Market, 2019 to 2023 - Increasing Use of Nanofibers in Air & Liquid Filtration Systems is a Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanofiber Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanofiber market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.



The increasing demand for nanofibers has led to the development of new technologies or the updating of old technologies used in nanofiber production. Currently, the most extensively researched method for manufacturing nanofibers is electrospinning. The electrospinning technique has evolved from the extremely slow-spinning single jet into multiple jets.



FibeRio technology came out with forcespinning technology, which used centrifugal force as the main principle rather than the electrostatic field. Other advances in nanofiber production technology include solution blow spinning and megnetospinning. Thus, the improvements in production technology of nanofibers will drive the growth of the nanofiber market.



Increasing the use of nanofibers in air and liquid filtration systems



Nanofibers are usually applied as a coating on filtration substrates to increase the filtration capacity. The physical characteristics of nanofibers, especially the extensive interconnection and high specific surface area, do not allow the passage of bacteria, viruses, and dust particles.



In liquid filtration applications, nanofibers are used to filter water, drinks/beverages, blood, chemicals, petrol, and oil. Nanofibers have unique physical properties such as high porosity, interconnected structure of pores, and design flexibility. The use of nanofiber substrates leads to an initial rise in efficiency, lower pressure drops, and high energy savings when compared with other commercial filtration systems that use standard substrates.



Rising environmental concerns due to the toxicity of nano products



Nanopollution refers to the byproducts or waste produced during the manufacturing of nanoscopic devices and materials. If these byproducts end up in landfills, they can contaminate the air and water systems and can pollute them. Along with the growth of nanotechnology, nano pollution is also a growing concern among many environmentalists as the impact of this pollution still cannot be determined.



Nanoparticles with small diameters can easily penetrate human cells and cause drastic changes in the molecular and DNA levels. Thus, these dangers could lead to strict regulatory action being taken against nanofiber manufacturers in the future, which could impact the market adversely.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Asahi Kasei and Donaldson Co makes the competitive environment quite intense.



Factors such as the improvements in production technology of nanofibers and the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable products will provide considerable growth opportunities to the nanofiber companies.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Energy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Medical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Polymer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Carbon - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New product developments

New applications of nanofibers

Growing demand for biosensors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

