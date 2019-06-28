GB Collects Named Again by insideARM as One of the National 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- insideARM has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections. This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized the industry's best places to work, primarily as rated by employees.Here's how insideARM describes the award process:“Our program is administered by Best Companies Group, which conducts over 60 local, national and industry “Best Places” programs each year. insideARM was not involved in any way in the review of submissions or determination of awards. Companies from across the U.S. take part in a rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.”insideARM CEO, Stephanie Eidelman quotes:“All of us at insideARM applaud the winners on this great accomplishment. This is a rigorous process – it is NOT a pay to play contest. We encourage all organizations that meet the criteria to participate. Winning is a great badge of honor.”This marks the 9th year in a row that GB Collects has taken home this prestigious award.George Bresler, Founder and CEO quotes:“GB Collects understands the value of living - work is a necessary commitment in order to afford the lifestyles we live. Making a fun, productive work environment is paramount to success from both a personal and professional level. Personal growth, value and sense of belonging to a larger work family enable us to remove the stigma of work as a burden. Success of the company has proven to be a great value to all employees as with a growing company comes more opportunity, better benefits and greater levels of career development. Employees come first, their success in life is the greatest compliment GB Collects can receive. Creating a great place to work is a constant progressive commitment, and also a great acknowledgement and accomplishment.”About GB Collects:GB Collects, LLC provides business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions. The company offers BPO solutions in the functional areas of third party collections, training seminars, litigation management, provider overpayments, customized collection letter programs, and first party collections. Its outsourcing portfolio includes accounts receivable management, customer management services, and back office services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Voorhees, New Jersey.About insideARM:Publishing since 2000, insideARM has amassed the ARM industry’s most engaged audience of executives within collection agencies and law firms, debt buyers, creditors, suppliers of technology and services, regulators, investors, and other interested parties.Learn more about GB Collects at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.



