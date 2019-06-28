Stealth Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Update Shareholders on Its Financials and Operations

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK : STTH) is pleased to update shareholders on the filing of its financials and operations.

The Company is in the final stages of its 2018 audit and anticipates the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the next two weeks. In addition, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 is being reviewed for filing. Upon the filing of both reports, the Company will be current with its filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Our new corporate identity and image portray a clearer understanding of our business, which will support a stronger presence in new and existing markets," said CEO Brian McFadden. "The new website will highlight the award-winning products distributed by Stealth Technologies, and better inform potential customers and the general public as to our business model. As we continue to grow our product portfolio and expand distribution, we look forward to informing the public of our exciting advancements.”

The company also wishes to notify all shareholders and persons of interest that Stealth Technologies, Inc. will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found on the Company’s newly created social media channel on Twitter at https://twitter.com/StealthTech4 .

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that represents and distributes a variety of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact: Brian McFadden investors@stealthtechinc.com 1-800-579-0528



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.