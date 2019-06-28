The Global IT Training Market to 2023 with Analysis on the Following Dominating Players: IBM Corp, LearnQuest, Oracle Corp, QA, and SAP

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IT Training Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The emergence and the popularity of the e-learning platform is one of the crucial drivers that are responsible for impacting the growth of the global IT training market. A range of advantages facilitated by this platform includes its easy deployment that enables organizations to use the same training module for its offices across the world.



From the perspective of cost, the adoption of the e-learning approach has aided organizations in achieving significant cost reduction in IT training and increase profit. Moreover, the repetition of e-learning courses does not incur additional cost to the organization.



These advantages are expected to influence the adoption of e-learning model among organizations and drive the growth of the global IT training market size at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2019-2023.



The rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies



The growing globalization and industrialization have increased the adoption of technologies such as AI and Cloud computing. The explosive growth of data traffic and the need for data management has necessitated the need for professionals with expertise in emerging technologies such as AI and cloud computing. Vendors in the market are consistently updating their training modules with changing dynamics of emerging technologies.



Implementation issue in developing regions



The lack of adequate infrastructure and skilled IT trainers in developing countries is posing a challenge for the growth of the global IT training market. Moreover, the technological and cost barriers faced by several SMEs in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are hindering the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as IBM and LearnQuest have intensified competition.



Factors such as the increasing popularity of e-learning across organizations and rise in the demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies will provide significant growth opportunities for IT training companies.



Key Players



IBM Corp.

LearnQuest Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QA Ltd.

SAP SE

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE



Comparison by service

Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Development - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Database - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in popularity of blended learning

Integration of analytics in IT training

Emergence of virtual classroom training

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

IBM Corp.

LearnQuest Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QA Ltd.

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6ed27

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Training



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.