The Global IT Training Market to 2023 with Analysis on the Following Dominating Players: IBM Corp, LearnQuest, Oracle Corp, QA, and SAP
Dublin, June 28, 2019 -- The "Global IT Training Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The emergence and the popularity of the e-learning platform is one of the crucial drivers that are responsible for impacting the growth of the global IT training market. A range of advantages facilitated by this platform includes its easy deployment that enables organizations to use the same training module for its offices across the world.
From the perspective of cost, the adoption of the e-learning approach has aided organizations in achieving significant cost reduction in IT training and increase profit. Moreover, the repetition of e-learning courses does not incur additional cost to the organization.
These advantages are expected to influence the adoption of e-learning model among organizations and drive the growth of the global IT training market size at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2019-2023.
The rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies
The growing globalization and industrialization have increased the adoption of technologies such as AI and Cloud computing. The explosive growth of data traffic and the need for data management has necessitated the need for professionals with expertise in emerging technologies such as AI and cloud computing. Vendors in the market are consistently updating their training modules with changing dynamics of emerging technologies.
Implementation issue in developing regions
The lack of adequate infrastructure and skilled IT trainers in developing countries is posing a challenge for the growth of the global IT training market. Moreover, the technological and cost barriers faced by several SMEs in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are hindering the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as IBM and LearnQuest have intensified competition.
Factors such as the increasing popularity of e-learning across organizations and rise in the demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies will provide significant growth opportunities for IT training companies.
Key Players
- IBM Corp.
- LearnQuest Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QA Ltd.
- SAP SE
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Comparison by service
- Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Development - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Database - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in popularity of blended learning
- Integration of analytics in IT training
- Emergence of virtual classroom training
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- IBM Corp.
- LearnQuest Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QA Ltd.
- SAP SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6ed27
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
