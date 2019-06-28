Outlook on the Global Poultry Meat Market to 2023 - Leading Players are BRF, Cargill, Hormel Foods Corp, JBS, and Tyson Foods

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poultry Meat Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global poultry meat market size is driven by the increasing export and import activities of poultry meat such as chicken.



Over the past few years, the market has witnessed an increase in the demand for chicken meat from countries such as Japan, Mexico, the European Union, and China. In 2018, Japan was the largest importer of chicken meat while Brazil and the US were the largest exporters of chicken meat. Countries such as Ukraine and Thailand have increased the export of chicken meat over the past few years.



The increasing import and export activities of poultry meat is expected to drive the growth of the global poultry meat market at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2023.



Increasing investments in the global poultry meat market



To cater to the growing demand for poultry meat across the world, market vendors are expanding, which is also improving their global footprint.

For instance, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies recently announced its plans to expand its BSGC Broilers Production Farm in the Bahamas. Such expansion plans among market vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global poultry meat market size.



Increased demand for plant-based protein



The growing popularity of plant-based protein products such as soy protein is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global poultry meat market. Several leading food brands across the world are investing heavily in the development of sustainable plant-based foods.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as BRF and Cargill have intensified competition.



Factors such as the increasing import and export of poultry meat and the growing investments in the global poultry meat market will provide significant growth opportunities for poultry meat producers.



Key Players



BRF S.A.

Cargill Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Chicken meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Turkey meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Duck meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: TRENDS

Development of clean meat

Introduction of new packaging

Increasing mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BRF S.A.

Cargill Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

