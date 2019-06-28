Outlook on the Global Poultry Meat Market to 2023 - Leading Players are BRF, Cargill, Hormel Foods Corp, JBS, and Tyson Foods
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poultry Meat Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global poultry meat market size is driven by the increasing export and import activities of poultry meat such as chicken.
Over the past few years, the market has witnessed an increase in the demand for chicken meat from countries such as Japan, Mexico, the European Union, and China. In 2018, Japan was the largest importer of chicken meat while Brazil and the US were the largest exporters of chicken meat. Countries such as Ukraine and Thailand have increased the export of chicken meat over the past few years.
The increasing import and export activities of poultry meat is expected to drive the growth of the global poultry meat market at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2023.
Increasing investments in the global poultry meat market
To cater to the growing demand for poultry meat across the world, market vendors are expanding, which is also improving their global footprint.
For instance, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies recently announced its plans to expand its BSGC Broilers Production Farm in the Bahamas. Such expansion plans among market vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global poultry meat market size.
Increased demand for plant-based protein
The growing popularity of plant-based protein products such as soy protein is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global poultry meat market. Several leading food brands across the world are investing heavily in the development of sustainable plant-based foods.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as BRF and Cargill have intensified competition.
Factors such as the increasing import and export of poultry meat and the growing investments in the global poultry meat market will provide significant growth opportunities for poultry meat producers.
Key Players
- BRF S.A.
- Cargill Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- JBS S.A.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Chicken meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Turkey meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Duck meat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: TRENDS
- Development of clean meat
- Introduction of new packaging
- Increasing mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BRF S.A.
- Cargill Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- JBS S.A.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urmn13
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Meat, Poultry and Eggs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.