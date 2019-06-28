Global Pericarditis Drugs Market Research Report 2019-2023 - Key Players are AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
The pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
The global pericarditis drugs market is currently witnessing a high patient pool seeking treatment for the disease
Pericarditis is the most commonly occurring disease of the pericardium. It is the cause for 5% of the total emergency visits to healthcare professionals for chest pain, whereas, in Western Hemisphere, idiopathic pericarditis is the underlying cause for more than 90% cases.
Acute pericarditis is diagnosed in 90% cases and is idiopathic in nature, whereas the remaining 10% cases of the total pericarditis diagnosed patients are secondary to bacterial and viral infections, myocardial infarction, autoimmune diseases, uremia, cardiac surgery, trauma, radiation, and any malignancy. Thus, the rising prevalence of pericarditis increases the demand for pericarditis drugs, which drives market growth.
Increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery
Recurrent pericardial effusion is the most common complication that occurs after cardiac surgery. Postpericardiotomy syndrome (PPS) is a medical condition that is characterized by the inflammation of the pericardium, which occurs after one to six weeks after surgical incision of the pericardium. Clinically, PPS is characterized by fever, eosinophilia, and pleuritis, and medication treatment involves the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs.
In the last few years, colchicine has been evolved as a potent treatment option for recurrent pericardial effusion. The anti-inflammatory effect of colchicine is linked to the ability of the drug to bind with tubulin, resulting in inhibition of neutrophil motility and activity, thereby reducing the inflammation. Colchicine acts by suppressing or inhibiting various leukocytes and fibroblasts at the site of inflammation. Hence, the rising cases of PPS increase the demand for pericarditis drugs, which contributes to market growth.
Side effects associated with pericarditis drugs
The global pericarditis drugs market is predominantly led by NSAIDs and colchicine, owing to their therapeutic benefits. However, they are related to potential side effects. For instance, the US FDA had issued warnings on the use of NSAIDs, stating that they increase the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients who had a history of coronary artery disease and are being simultaneously receiving NSAIDs.
These adverse events are related to the long-term use of these drugs and their escalating dosage. Considering the side effects associated with pericarditis drugs, there is limited use of these drugs in patients with other comorbid cardiovascular diseases, which will hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of pericarditis and the increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery will provide considerable growth opportunities to the pericarditis drugs manufacturers.
Key Players
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Colchicine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
