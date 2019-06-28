Global Pericarditis Drugs Market Research Report 2019-2023 - Key Players are AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pericarditis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



The global pericarditis drugs market is currently witnessing a high patient pool seeking treatment for the disease



Pericarditis is the most commonly occurring disease of the pericardium. It is the cause for 5% of the total emergency visits to healthcare professionals for chest pain, whereas, in Western Hemisphere, idiopathic pericarditis is the underlying cause for more than 90% cases.



Acute pericarditis is diagnosed in 90% cases and is idiopathic in nature, whereas the remaining 10% cases of the total pericarditis diagnosed patients are secondary to bacterial and viral infections, myocardial infarction, autoimmune diseases, uremia, cardiac surgery, trauma, radiation, and any malignancy. Thus, the rising prevalence of pericarditis increases the demand for pericarditis drugs, which drives market growth.



Increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery



Recurrent pericardial effusion is the most common complication that occurs after cardiac surgery. Postpericardiotomy syndrome (PPS) is a medical condition that is characterized by the inflammation of the pericardium, which occurs after one to six weeks after surgical incision of the pericardium. Clinically, PPS is characterized by fever, eosinophilia, and pleuritis, and medication treatment involves the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs.



In the last few years, colchicine has been evolved as a potent treatment option for recurrent pericardial effusion. The anti-inflammatory effect of colchicine is linked to the ability of the drug to bind with tubulin, resulting in inhibition of neutrophil motility and activity, thereby reducing the inflammation. Colchicine acts by suppressing or inhibiting various leukocytes and fibroblasts at the site of inflammation. Hence, the rising cases of PPS increase the demand for pericarditis drugs, which contributes to market growth.



Side effects associated with pericarditis drugs



The global pericarditis drugs market is predominantly led by NSAIDs and colchicine, owing to their therapeutic benefits. However, they are related to potential side effects. For instance, the US FDA had issued warnings on the use of NSAIDs, stating that they increase the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients who had a history of coronary artery disease and are being simultaneously receiving NSAIDs.



These adverse events are related to the long-term use of these drugs and their escalating dosage. Considering the side effects associated with pericarditis drugs, there is limited use of these drugs in patients with other comorbid cardiovascular diseases, which will hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of pericarditis and the increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery will provide considerable growth opportunities to the pericarditis drugs manufacturers.



Key Players



AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Colchicine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

