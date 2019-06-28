Insights Into the Global Automotive Hypervisor Market to 2023 with BlackBerry, Mentor Graphics Corp, Sasken Technologies, SYSGO, and Visteon Corp Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Hypervisor Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Automobile manufacturers are shifting their preference towards advanced electronic components as they are more accurate and efficient compared to mechanical parts. The imposition of newer mandates and technological strides being made regularly are paving the way for the emergence of advanced technologies such as ADAS.



Penetration of 4G and 5G networks will result in the prominence of connected car concept in the market. Automotive hypervisor forms an integral part of such advanced automotive electronics. The increasing integration of electronic components in automobiles will increase the demand for automotive hypervisors.



Need for virtualization in the automotive domain



The rapid adoption of smartphones has increased the consumers' expectations for infotainment features and the capabilities of automotive electronics. Virtualization helps improve in-vehicle security and enables the creation of multiple virtual machines for applications. The growing need for virtualization in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market size.



Limits of virtualization



Virtualization is incapable of reducing a trusted computing base (TCB), which is a vital component of the system's security. Moreover, virtualization alone cannot address all security requirements associated with embedded systems. Many such limitations of virtualization are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as BlackBerry Ltd. and Mentor Graphics Corp. have intensified competition. Factors such as the growth of automotive electronics and the need for virtualization in the automotive domain will provide significant growth opportunities for automotive hypervisor manufacturers.



Key Players



BlackBerry Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Corp.

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

SYSGO AG

Visteon Corp.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Supportive regulations for faster and more effectual deployment of autonomous vehicles

Rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions

Adoption of vehicle platooning

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BlackBerry Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Corp.

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

SYSGO AG

Visteon Corp.

