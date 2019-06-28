Insights Into the Global Automotive Hypervisor Market to 2023 with BlackBerry, Mentor Graphics Corp, Sasken Technologies, SYSGO, and Visteon Corp Dominating
This is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Automobile manufacturers are shifting their preference towards advanced electronic components as they are more accurate and efficient compared to mechanical parts. The imposition of newer mandates and technological strides being made regularly are paving the way for the emergence of advanced technologies such as ADAS.
Penetration of 4G and 5G networks will result in the prominence of connected car concept in the market. Automotive hypervisor forms an integral part of such advanced automotive electronics. The increasing integration of electronic components in automobiles will increase the demand for automotive hypervisors.
Need for virtualization in the automotive domain
The rapid adoption of smartphones has increased the consumers' expectations for infotainment features and the capabilities of automotive electronics. Virtualization helps improve in-vehicle security and enables the creation of multiple virtual machines for applications. The growing need for virtualization in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market size.
Limits of virtualization
Virtualization is incapable of reducing a trusted computing base (TCB), which is a vital component of the system's security. Moreover, virtualization alone cannot address all security requirements associated with embedded systems. Many such limitations of virtualization are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as BlackBerry Ltd. and Mentor Graphics Corp. have intensified competition. Factors such as the growth of automotive electronics and the need for virtualization in the automotive domain will provide significant growth opportunities for automotive hypervisor manufacturers.
Key Players
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Mentor Graphics Corp.
- Sasken Technologies Ltd.
- SYSGO AG
- Visteon Corp.
