Global PVD Therapeutic Devices Market to 2022: A Discussion of Products, Current/Forecast Markets, Competitors, and Opportunities in the Markets for Therapeutic Devices for the Treatment of PVD

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for therapeutic devices for the treatment of peripheral vasclar disease (PVD).
Therapeutic devices covered by the scope of this report include:
- angioplasty catheters (POBA, DCB, cutting, and scoring balloon angioplasty catheters)
- vascular stents (bare-metal and drug-eluting stents)
- atherectomy catheters
- thromboembolectomy catheters
- chronic total occlusion crossing devices
The global market for PVD therapeutic devices is anticipated to see moderate, single-digit growth throughout the forecast period covered by this analysis (2017-22).
Growth in unit sales is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually. Primary research querying interventional cardiologists regarding device preferences and utilization was leveraged in the formulation of this report's forecasts and analyses.
Global product sales are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the 2017-22 forecast, increasing from approximately $4,151.3m in 2017 to an estimated $5,876.6m in 2022.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Peripheral vascular disease overview
Global peripheral vascular disease therapeutic devices market
Market drivers and limiters
Device segment insights
Technology trends
Market leaders
Competitive strategies
Emerging competition
Methodology
Bibliography
Exhibit ES-1: PVD therapeutic devices, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit ES-2: Global PVD therapeutic devices market, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of market growth - vascular access site closure products
Peripheral Vascular Disease Overview
Critical limb ischemia
Aneurysm
Deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism
Diagnosis and treatment
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Estimated prevalence of peripheral artery disease, select countries, 2016
Exhibit 1-2: Estimated incident cases of DVT, select countries, 2017
Exhibit 1-3: Estimated incident cases of PE, select countries, 2017
Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Products
Angioplasty catheters
Balloon angioplasty products
Drug-coated balloon catheter products
Cutting and scoring balloon catheter products
Vascular stents
Bare-metal stents
Drug-eluting stents
Bioabsorbable stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds
Atherectomy catheters
Thromboembolectomy catheters
Chronic total occlusion therapy devices
Bibliography
Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutics
Global market insights
Market value
Technology trends
Market drivers and limiters
PVD therapeutic devices overview
Market leaders
Competitive strategies
Emerging competition
Global competitors
Angioplasty catheters
Vascular stents
Atherectomy catheters
Thrombectomy catheters
CTO crossing devices
Market forecast
Market forecast: US
Market forecast: five major EU markets
Market forecast: Japan
Market forecast: Rest of the world
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: PVD therapeutic devices, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-2: Global PVD therapeutic device market, market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-3: Global PVD therapeutic device sales, share by product segment, 2017
Exhibit 3-4: Global PVD therapeutic devices market, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-5: Global PVD therapeutic device sales, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-6: Drivers and limiters of market growth - vascular access site closure products
Exhibit 3-7: Estimated average sale price, selected angioplasty catheters, 2017
Exhibit 3-8: Estimated average sale price, selected vascular stents, 2017
Exhibit 3-9: Angioplasty catheters market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-10: Vascular stents market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-11: Atherectomy devices market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-12: Thrombectomy devices market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-13: US PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-14: US percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-15: US percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-16: US peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-17: US peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-18: US peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-19: US peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-20: US peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-21: US peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-22: US chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-23: US CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-24: 5EU PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-25: 5EU percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-26: 5EU percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-27: 5EU peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-28: 5EU peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-29: 5EU peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-30: 5EU peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-31: 5EU peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-32: 5EU peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-33: 5EU chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-34: 5EU CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-35: Japanese PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-36: Japanese percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-37: Japanese percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-38: Japanese peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-39: Japanese peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-40: Japanese peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-41: Japanese peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-42: Japanese peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-43: Japanese peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-44: Japanese chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-45: Japanese CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-46: RoW PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-47: RoW percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-48: RoW peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-49: RoW peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-50: RoW peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-51: RoW CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Appendix: Company Listing
