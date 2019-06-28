Global PVD Therapeutic Devices Market to 2022: A Discussion of Products, Current/Forecast Markets, Competitors, and Opportunities in the Markets for Therapeutic Devices for the Treatment of PVD

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Cardiology: Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for therapeutic devices for the treatment of peripheral vasclar disease (PVD).



Therapeutic devices covered by the scope of this report include:

angioplasty catheters (POBA, DCB, cutting, and scoring balloon angioplasty catheters)

vascular stents (bare-metal and drug-eluting stents)

atherectomy catheters

thromboembolectomy catheters

chronic total occlusion crossing devices

The global market for PVD therapeutic devices is anticipated to see moderate, single-digit growth throughout the forecast period covered by this analysis (2017-22).



Growth in unit sales is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually. Primary research querying interventional cardiologists regarding device preferences and utilization was leveraged in the formulation of this report's forecasts and analyses.



Global product sales are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the 2017-22 forecast, increasing from approximately $4,151.3m in 2017 to an estimated $5,876.6m in 2022.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Peripheral vascular disease overview

Global peripheral vascular disease therapeutic devices market

Market drivers and limiters

Device segment insights

Technology trends

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Methodology

Bibliography

Exhibit ES-1: PVD therapeutic devices, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit ES-2: Global PVD therapeutic devices market, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of market growth - vascular access site closure products



Peripheral Vascular Disease Overview

Critical limb ischemia

Aneurysm

Deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism

Diagnosis and treatment

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Estimated prevalence of peripheral artery disease, select countries, 2016

Exhibit 1-2: Estimated incident cases of DVT, select countries, 2017

Exhibit 1-3: Estimated incident cases of PE, select countries, 2017



Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutic Products

Angioplasty catheters

Balloon angioplasty products

Drug-coated balloon catheter products

Cutting and scoring balloon catheter products

Vascular stents

Bare-metal stents

Drug-eluting stents

Bioabsorbable stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds

Atherectomy catheters

Thromboembolectomy catheters

Chronic total occlusion therapy devices

Bibliography



Peripheral Vascular Disease Therapeutics

Global market insights

Market value

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

PVD therapeutic devices overview

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Global competitors

Angioplasty catheters

Vascular stents

Atherectomy catheters

Thrombectomy catheters

CTO crossing devices

Market forecast

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: Rest of the world

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: PVD therapeutic devices, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-2: Global PVD therapeutic device market, market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-3: Global PVD therapeutic device sales, share by product segment, 2017

Exhibit 3-4: Global PVD therapeutic devices market, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-5: Global PVD therapeutic device sales, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-6: Drivers and limiters of market growth - vascular access site closure products

Exhibit 3-7: Estimated average sale price, selected angioplasty catheters, 2017

Exhibit 3-8: Estimated average sale price, selected vascular stents, 2017

Exhibit 3-9: Angioplasty catheters market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-10: Vascular stents market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-11: Atherectomy devices market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-12: Thrombectomy devices market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-13: US PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-14: US percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-15: US percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-16: US peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-17: US peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-18: US peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-19: US peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-20: US peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-21: US peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-22: US chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-23: US CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-24: 5EU PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-25: 5EU percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-26: 5EU percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-27: 5EU peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-28: 5EU peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-29: 5EU peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-30: 5EU peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-31: 5EU peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-32: 5EU peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-33: 5EU chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-34: 5EU CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-35: Japanese PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-36: Japanese percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-37: Japanese percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-38: Japanese peripheral vascular stent implantation, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-39: Japanese peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-40: Japanese peripheral atherectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-41: Japanese peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-42: Japanese peripheral thrombectomy, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-43: Japanese peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-44: Japanese chronic total occlusion, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-45: Japanese CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-46: RoW PVD therapeutic device sales, estimated market forecast ($m), by product type, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-47: RoW percutaneous transluminal angioplasty catheter sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-48: RoW peripheral vascular stent sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-49: RoW peripheral atherectomy device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-50: RoW peripheral thrombectomy sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-51: RoW CTO crossing device sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22



Appendix: Company Listing



