Gevo Chief Executive Officer to Present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on Monday, July 1st at 12:00 pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, Inc. will participate and present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on Monday, July 1st, 2019, at 12:00 pm EDT as part of the alphaDIRECT Investor Intelligence Program.

Dr. Gruber will provide an update on Gevo’s progress toward profitability followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under the Investor Relations page at www.gevo.com/investors and under alphaDIRECT Advisors Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com .

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on July 1st, 2019.

Registration Link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252036&tp_key=608aa558b9



About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets to produce chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

/EIN News/ -- Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

gevo@integra-ir.com



