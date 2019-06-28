Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse to Receive ADA Seal of Acceptance

/EIN News/ --

The American Dental Association (ADA) today announced that Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse is the first product to earn the ADA Seal of Acceptance in the Dry Mouth product category.



The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs in June accepted the oral rinse, a product of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK), based on its finding that the product is safe and has shown efficacy in temporarily relieving dry mouth symptoms, when used as directed.



Dry mouth, also called xerostomia, results from an inadequate flow of saliva. Saliva is the mouth’s primary defense against tooth decay and maintains the health of the soft and hard tissues in the mouth. Saliva washes away food and other debris, neutralizes acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and provides disease-fighting substances throughout the mouth, offering first-line protection against microbial invasion or overgrowth that might lead to disease.



“Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse addresses an important problem that many people face,” said Mia L. Geisinger, D.D.S., M.S., chair of the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs’ Seal subcommittee. “By earning the ADA Seal of Acceptance, this product has shown to be safe and effective in helping relieve dry mouths symptoms and will hopefully help consumers identify a trusted solution when shopping for products that address this issue.”



To earn the Seal, the product’s manufacturer, GSK, had to pass ADA Laboratory tests and meet ADA and American National Standards Institute-approved dental standards. The company also submitted studies proving clinical safety and efficacy.



“We are very honored that Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse received the first ADA Seal of Acceptance in the new Dry Mouth category,” said Ryan Chung, Biotene brand manager, GSK Consumer Healthcare. “We understand that dry mouth can cause unintended long-term consequences on a person’s oral health, so we are proud to be recognized by the ADA for helping people manage their dry mouth symptoms effectively.”



For more information about the ADA Seal program, visit ADA.org/Seal. For more information on dry mouth, visit MouthHealthy.org.



About the American Dental Association

The not-for-profit ADA is the nation's largest dental association, representing more than 163,000 dentist members. The premier source of oral health information, the ADA has advocated for the public's health and promoted the art and science of dentistry since 1859. The ADA's state-of-the-art research facilities develop and test dental products and materials that have advanced the practice of dentistry and made the patient experience more positive. The ADA Seal of Acceptance long has been a valuable and respected guide to consumer dental care products. The monthly The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA) is the ADA's flagship publication and the best-read scientific journal in dentistry. For more information about the ADA, visit ADA.org. For more information on oral health, including prevention, care and treatment of dental disease, visit the ADA’s consumer website MouthHealthy.org.



About GSK Consumer Healthcare

Our Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to creative innovative everyday health care brands. We build world-class brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition and digestive health.



Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We own some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne®, Theraflu®, Excedrin®, Nicorette® and NicoDerm®CQ®, FLONASE®, and TUMS®. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go online all over the world every day and choose us first.



