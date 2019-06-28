Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Report 2019 - Key Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Probability of Success, Patent Information, Epidemiology Information, and Drug-Specific Revenue Forecasts
This Market Spotlight report covers the atopic dermatitis market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The approved drugs in the atopic dermatitis space focus on a variety of targets. These are commonly administered via the topical route, with a few select products being available in oral, intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous formulations.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for atopic dermatitis are in Phase II. Mid- and late-stage pipeline drugs in development for atopic dermatitis focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of drugs in mid- and late-stage development are administered via the topical route, with the remainder being oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, transdermal, and intranasal formulations.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the atopic dermatitis space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, an expected CHMP opinion, and an FDA decision on an sBLA.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I allergy asset is 16.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval in the overall allergy space.
- There have been 25 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving atopic dermatitis drugs during 2014-19. The largest deal was the $1,410m agreement between Dermira and Genentech/Roche in 2018 for the development of lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for atopic dermatitis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 67% of trials in Phase I-II, and 33% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of atopic dermatitis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the atopic dermatitis space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for atopic dermatitis, with 71 trials.
- Novartis leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for atopic dermatitis, followed by Pfizer and Astellas.
Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
Disease definition
Patient segmentation
Symptoms
Risk factors
Diagnosis
TREATMENT
Non-pharmacologic interventions
Medications
Systemic treatment
Biologic therapy
Phototherapy treatment
Adjunctive treatment
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
DS107 for Atopic Dermatitis (October 3, 2018)
PR022 for Atopic Dermatitis (August 14, 2018)
Dupixent for Atopic Dermatitis (May 16, 2018)
Olumiant for Atopic Dermatitis (September 14, 2017)
Upadacitinib for Atopic Dermatitis (September 7, 2017)
GBR 830 for Atopic Dermatitis (August 1, 2017)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
Dupixent Snags Priority Review For Pediatric Dermatitis Indication
Discounts Help Prompt UK's NICE Turnaround on Dupixent and Ocrevus
Pfizer Drug Becomes Second JAK1 Inhibitor With BTD For Atopic Dermatitis
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
Almirall Taps Evotec For Novel Dermatology Mechanism
LEO Pharma Gets Global Rights For JWP's Novel Atopic Dermatitis Drug
Novartis Pushes Dermatology Momentum By Licensing Atopic Dermatitis Mab
GSK Licenses Autoimmune Candidate To Roivant's Dermavant
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
