Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Report 2019 - Key Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Probability of Success, Patent Information, Epidemiology Information, and Drug-Specific Revenue Forecasts

This Market Spotlight report covers the atopic dermatitis market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the atopic dermatitis space focus on a variety of targets. These are commonly administered via the topical route, with a few select products being available in oral, intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for atopic dermatitis are in Phase II. Mid- and late-stage pipeline drugs in development for atopic dermatitis focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of drugs in mid- and late-stage development are administered via the topical route, with the remainder being oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, transdermal, and intranasal formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the atopic dermatitis space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, an expected CHMP opinion, and an FDA decision on an sBLA.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I allergy asset is 16.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval in the overall allergy space.

There have been 25 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving atopic dermatitis drugs during 2014-19. The largest deal was the $1,410m agreement between Dermira and Genentech/Roche in 2018 for the development of lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for atopic dermatitis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 67% of trials in Phase I-II, and 33% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of atopic dermatitis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the atopic dermatitis space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for atopic dermatitis, with 71 trials.

Novartis leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for atopic dermatitis, followed by Pfizer and Astellas.

