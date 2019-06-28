2018 Report on GSK-3 (10-Valent Recombinant-Conjugate Pneumococcal Vaccine; GlaxoSmithKline)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GSK-3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GSK-3 is a 10-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide and non-typeable Haemophilus influenzae protein D conjugate vaccine, which also includes the conserved, unconjugated pneumococcal proteins dPly and PhtD. dPly is a thiol-dependent toxin, while PhtD is a protein which is exposed on the surface of intact bacteria, and vaccines based on these proteins have the potential to provide broader protection against pneumococcal disease.



GSK-3's (10-valent recombinant-conjugate pneumococcal vaccine; GlaxoSmithKline) novel vaccine approach and potential for broader coverage will make it a strong contender on the market, but it will face significant competition from Prevnar 13 (13-valent

pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer), as well as pipeline vaccines V114 (15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Merck & Co) and PF-06482077 (20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer), which also aim to provide broader protection.



