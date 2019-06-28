Global Osteoarthritis & Osteoarthritis Pain Market 2019 - There Have Been 40 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Osteoarthritis Drugs During 2013-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%. Approved drugs in the osteoarthritis space focus on a wide variety of targets. The approved therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical, intraarticular, and transdermal formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for osteoarthritis are in Phase II. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for osteoarthritis focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the intraarticular route.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the osteoarthritis space comprise topline Phase IIb trial results for AmnioFix and SM04690, and Phase III trial results for AmnioFix and fasinumab.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I osteoarthritis asset is 10.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 50%. Drugs, on average, take 11.5 years from Phase I to approval, both in the osteoarthritis space as well as the overall rheumatology (non autoimmune) space.

There have been 40 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving osteoarthritis drugs during 2013-18. The $454m license agreement between Novartis and XOMA in August 2017, pursuant to which Novartis was granted a worldwide, exclusive, royalty bearing license to XOMA's gevokizumab program, was the largest deal during the period.

The clinical trial distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for osteoarthritis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 57% of trials in Phase I-II, and 43% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the osteoarthritis space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis, with 107 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for osteoarthritis.

Topics Covered



CONTENTS



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Non-pharmacological treatment

Pharmacological treatment

Surgery



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

SM04690 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (October 23, 2018)

Fasinumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 16, 2018)

Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 7, 2018)

Tanezumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (July 18, 2018)

Cingal for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 19, 2018)

Invossa for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (February 27, 2018)

Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (December 14, 2017)

TPX-100 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 7, 2017)

Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 6, 2017)

MIV-711 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (September 26, 2017)

ZYN-002 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 14, 2017)

Korsuva for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 29, 2017)

CNTX-4975 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 13, 2017)

SB-061 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (May 18, 2017)

Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (February 27, 2017)

VX-150 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (January 25, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Nature Cell Keeps Hopes Up For JointStem Despite Conditional Approval Rejection

First Approval For Kolon's Invossa But No Disease-Modifying Status



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Kolon Bounces Back From Failed Japan Invossa Deal With Bigger Mundipharma Alliance

Osteoarthritis Stem Cell Therapy Could Be On Sale In India By 2020

Flexion Gets Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy From GeneQuine

Mitsubishi Seeks To Revoke Kolon Gene Therapy Deal But Damage Limited?



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip), 2017-26

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by classification

Figure 6: SM04690 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (October 23, 2018): Phase IIb - SM04690-OA-04

Figure 7: Fasinumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 16, 2018): Phase III - FACT LTS & OA

Figure 8: Tanezumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (July 18, 2018): Phase III - 4091056 (Severe OA of the Hip or Knee)

Figure 9: Cingal for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 19, 2018): Phase III - CINGAL 16-02 (EU)

Figure 10: Invossa for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (February 27, 2018): Phase III - KS-TGC-01-3 (Korea)

Figure 11: Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (December 14, 2017): Phase III - AP-03-C

Figure 12: TPX-100 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 7, 2017): Phase II - Mild to Moderate OA of the Knee

Figure 13: Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 6, 2017): Phase II - FORWARD

Figure 14: MIV-711 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (September 26, 2017): Phase IIa - Moderate Knee Joint Osteoarthritis

Figure 15: ZYN-002 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 14, 2017): Phase II - STOP (OAK Pain)

Figure 16: Korsuva for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 29, 2017): Phase IIb - Daily OA Pain (Three Doses)

Figure 17: CNTX-4975 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 13, 2017): Phase IIb - TRIUMPH

Figure 18: SB-061 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (May 18, 2017): Phase I/IIa - MODIFY-OA

Figure 19: VX-150 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (January 25, 2017): Phase IIa - PoC

Figure 20: Key upcoming events in osteoarthritis

Figure 21: Probability of success in the osteoarthritis pipeline

Figure 22: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in osteoarthritis, 2013-18

Figure 23: Parent patents in osteoarthritis

Figure 24: Clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 25: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 26: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 27: Trial locations in osteoarthritis

Figure 28: Osteoarthritis trial status

Figure 29: Osteoarthritis trial sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip), 2017-26

Table 2: Marketed drugs for osteoarthritis

Table 3: Approvals by country for osteoarthritis

Table 4: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis in the US

Table 5: SM04690 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (October 23, 2018)

Table 6: Fasinumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 16, 2018)

Table 7: Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 7, 2018)

Table 8: Tanezumab for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (July 18, 2018)

Table 9: Cingal for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 19, 2018)

Table 10: Invossa for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (February 27, 2018)

Table 11: Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (December 14, 2017)

Table 12: TPX-100 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 7, 2017)

Table 13: Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (November 6, 2017)

Table 14: MIV-711 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (September 26, 2017)

Table 15: ZYN-002 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (August 14, 2017)

Table 16: Korsuva for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 29, 2017)

Table 17: CNTX-4975 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (June 13, 2017)

Table 18: SB-061 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (May 18, 2017)

Table 19: Ampion for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (February 27, 2017)

Table 20: VX-150 for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis Pain (January 25, 2017)

Table 21: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 22: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2018-22



