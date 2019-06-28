World Computer Aided Dispatch Market to Witness a CAGR of 10.9% During 2019-2025 -- Emerging Demand for Connected Devices, Globally

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Aided Dispatch Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global computer aided dispatch market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the computer aided dispatch market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the computer aided dispatch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global computer aided dispatch market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global computer aided dispatch market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Emerging demand for connected devices globally

Increasing crime worldwide is the driving factor for the computer-aided dispatch for police to arrest criminals

Restraints

The budget for the computer-aided dispatch may hinder the market

Opportunities

Increasing advancement and demand for a surveillance system

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the computer aided dispatch market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the computer aided dispatch market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global computer aided dispatch market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Computer Aided Dispatch Market Highlights

2.2. Computer Aided Dispatch Market Projection

2.3. Computer Aided Dispatch Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Computer Aided Dispatch Market



4. Computer Aided Dispatch Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Deployment

5.1. Cloud

5.2. On-premise



6. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Component

6.1. Solutions

6.2. Services



7. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Application

7.1. Dispatch Unit Management

7.2. Call Management

7.3. Reporting and Analysis

7.4. Others



8. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by End-User

8.1. Transportation

8.2. Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.3. Government

8.4. Utilities



9. Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Deployment

9.1.2. North America Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Component

9.1.3. North America Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Computer Aided Dispatch Market by End-User

9.1.5. North America Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market

10.2. Companies Profiles

10.2.1. Superion, LLC

10.2.2. Avtec Inc.

10.2.3. Zetron, Inc.

10.2.4. Priority Dispatch Corp.

10.2.5. Constellation Software Inc. (Caliber Public Safety)

10.2.6. Tyler Technologies

10.2.7. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

10.2.8. Southern Software, Inc.

10.2.9. CODY Systems

10.2.10. Traumasoft



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyfiqs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Call Centres



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.