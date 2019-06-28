Workforce Analytics: Global Market Insights & Projections 2019-2025 by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-user, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workforce Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global workforce analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

The study on the workforce analytics market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025. The report on the workforce analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global workforce analytics market over the period of 2017 to 2025.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global workforce analytics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Rapid growth in workforce globally

Increasing need to make a smarter a decision about the talent

Growing adoption of workforce analytics in small and mid-sized businesses

The increasing need for effective workforce management among various it organizations across the globe

Increasing implementation of workforce analytics to automate the key human resource related processes

Restraints

Lack of awareness about workforce analytics

Opportunities

Advancement in new technology

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the workforce analytics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the workforce analytics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global workforce analytics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Workforce Analytics Market Highlights

2.2. Workforce Analytics Market Projection

2.3. Workforce Analytics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Workforce Analytics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Workforce Analytics Market



4. Workforce Analytics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Workforce Analytics Market by Component

5.1. Service

5.2. Software



6. Global Workforce Analytics Market by Deployment Type

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-premise



7. Global Workforce Analytics Market by Organization Size

7.1. Large Enterprises

7.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



8. Global Workforce Analytics Market by End-user

8.1. Energy & Utilities

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Retail

8.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

8.5. Telecom & IT

8.6. Manufacturing

8.7. Other



9. Global Workforce Analytics Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Workforce Analytics Market by Component

9.1.2. North America Workforce Analytics Market by Deployment Type

9.1.3. North America Workforce Analytics Market by Organization Size

9.1.4. North America Workforce Analytics Market by End-user

9.1.5. North America Workforce Analytics Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Workforce Analytics Market

10.2. Companies Profiles

10.2.1. ADP LLC

10.2.2. Cornerstone OnDemand

10.2.3. Beeline

10.2.4. Genpact

10.2.5. GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.2.6. Nakisa

10.2.7. Kronos Incorporated

10.2.8. Oracle Corporation

10.2.9. PeopleFluent

10.2.10. PeopleStreme

10.2.11. Tableau Software



