United States Annual Debit Card Market Data Review, 2019 with Comparison of Debit Card vs Credit Card Growth Rates

Debit cards turned in another year of very solid transaction growth in the U.S., albeit not quite as robust as the previous year, which may be reflective of an underlying weakening of consumer confidence. However, some new trends are likely to have a positive influence on the market, according to this new report.



New research on the U.S. debit cards has been released in the 2019 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review. This is the fourth annual review of the market dynamics in the U.S. debit industry, focusing on trends and events impacting the industry.



New trends continue to influence this very mature payments product. The most influential events include the anticipated consolidation of EFT debit networks as their large processor owners propose to merge, the beginning of contactless debit card issuance, the growing influence of debit push payments on network transactions and approaches to battle card-not-present fraud.

Highlights of the report include:

Review of growth in debit card transactions and dollar volume

Comparison of debit card growth rate with credit card growth rates

Where consumers are using debit cards to make payments

How consumers are paying with debit, including the impact of signature-less and PIN-less transactions at the point of sale

The demographics of a debit card user

Financial institutions that have announced their intention to issue contactless debit cards

The visible impact of debit push payments on network volumes

This report has 21 pages and 15 exhibits

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Introduction



Debit by the Numbers

How Debit Cards Are Being Used

Who Uses Debit - Current Debit Card Trends to Watch

Debit Cards and Card-Not-Present Fraud

Digital Payments and Debit

Global Debit Network and EFT Debit Network Competition

Contactless Cards

Debit Push Payments

Conclusions



References



