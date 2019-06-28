Humanitarian aid: over €110 million in the Horn of Africa

As the Horn of Africa region continues to be afflicted by severe and prolonged humanitarian crises, the EU announces a new aid package worth €110.5 million. Since 2018, the EU has provided humanitarian assistance in the Horn of Africa totalling €316.5 million.

“The EU is committed to assist people in need in the Horn of Africa. I have visited the region several times and EU partners are making a real difference in helping those most in need. Our new funding will support those that have fled their homes, fragile host communities, and those suffering from natural disasters, especially drought. For aid to work, it is essential that across the region humanitarian organisations have full access to those in need,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis management.

The EU funding is allocated across the following countries: Somalia (€36.5 million), Ethiopia (€31 million), Uganda (€28.5 million), Kenya (€13.5 million) and Djibouti (€1 million).

EU-funded humanitarian efforts in the Horn of Africa support the most vulnerable people, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities. providing them with food assistance, shelter, safe water, health and nutrition care, protection, and education for children caught up in humanitarian crises.



