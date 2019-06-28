EHR-EMR Market (Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Record) Expected to Witness a Sustainable Progress over 2025 – Analysis by Size, Share, Key Players, Applications: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has the latest research on "Global EHR-EMR Market 2019-2025" of 94 pages which cleverly evaluate each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. The report analyzes Top Consumer, Potential Application, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks, & Economic Fluctuations.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global EHR-EMR Market Size 2019 by Type (On-premise and Cloud Based), By Application (Emergency Care and Perioperative Care), By Region (United States, Europe, China, Japan Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America), and by Key Players with-Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Electronic health records are a collection and storage of patient information electronically. This enables the healthcare provider to obtain data from anywhere and provide emergency care whenever needed. This revolution in healthcare IT has brought a positive change in healthcare management.

This report focuses on the global EHR-EMR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EHR-EMR development in United States, Europe and China.

The main objective of this research is to provide information about EHR-EMR market which includes types and mode of delivery. It also provides detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next seven years of various segments and sub-segments of the EHR-EMR market.

In 2018, the global EHR-EMR market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts, QSI Management, General Electric, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, and Greenway Health

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into On-premise and Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into: Emergency Care and Perioperative Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EHR-EMR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EHR-EMR development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EHR-EMR are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

