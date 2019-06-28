Healthcare Mobility Solutions: Worldwide Market Outlook (2019-2024) with Extensive Company Profiling

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digitalization and increasing use of smart devices are directly influencing the healthcare mobility solutions market in a positive way.



Other factors that are driving the market include increased influence of the social media on healthcare, increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach.



However, data security concerns, lack of skilled professionals are other factors that hinder the growth of this healthcare mobility solutions market.



Key Market Trends



Patient Care Management Segment Holds Significant Market Share



Reduction in healthcare costs lowers the burden on health care payers and providers, rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, and government initiatives to promote patient-centric care acts as a major driving factor for the Patient care management segment. Patient care management involves utilization management, case management, disease management, absence management, nursing, and advocacy services. Individuals with chronic disease conditions account for the majority of healthcare expenditures.



The CHRONIC Care Act February 2018, encourages the use of flexible new tools (telehealth) to better manage care for individuals. As per CMS 2015 to 2016 data the Chronic Care Management (CCM) benefited patients, providers, and payers. Patients save approximately USD 200 per year and Payers average saving is USD 888 per member per year. In the United States, the individuals with Patient care management had lower inpatient hospital, emergency department, and nursing facility costs because of reduced hospital admission rates.



North America Dominates the Global Market



Healthcare in North America Region is experiencing positive trends, with the emergence of mHealth and its applications that help people in active personal health management. Smartphones and the prevalence of mobile technology make it possible to use both clinical and lifestyle applications, in order to help educate and change health behaviors.



The extensive consumer interest, and adoption rate of healthcare mobility solutions, such as wearable technologies (bands and watches) that monitor throughout the day, are supporting the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market in North America Region and offers potential cost savings for the healthcare system.



Competitive Landscape



Market players in the global healthcare mobility solutions market are focusing on new product launches such as basic cardiology and blood glucose monitors. Moreover, smart watches, health monitors, pedometers and activity trackers are some of the trendy wearable devices launched by several companies.



Furthermore, companies are focusing on industry collaborations, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in order to enhance their presence in the global healthcare mobility solutions market. For instance, in June 2018: McKesson completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties distributors and in the same year (June 2018) Philips and Jackson Health System Signed Groundbreaking 11-year Agreement for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service.



