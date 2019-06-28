Holographic TV: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2024 - Key Players are Musion Das Hologram, AV Concepts, Holoxica Limited

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holographic TV Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The holographic TV market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



3D hologram display is a new trend which is a completely new and innovative way of presenting products and impressively displaying USPs to potential customers three-dimensionally in the consumer segment. This technology uses electro-holography to record 3D objects and reconstruct them. This display is distinct from other 3D displays.



Key Highlights



Advancements in holographic technology are driving the market. Fan type hologram is a new technology where recently a new device known as The Hypervsn Wall has emerged which takes this technology to the next level, creating fully HD images over 3 meters tall that at least give the appearance of floating in the air, all while using a mere 65 watts of power. Digital Holographic Tabletop is a new technology where a team from South Korea created the world's first hologram capable of being viewed simultaneously in 360 degrees by using a series of multi-colored, high powered lasers and a high-speed rotating mirror display.

Increasing usage in medical imaging is driving the market. RealView Imaging, an Israeli start-up company, is pioneering the field of interactive live holography, creating a new dimension for medical imaging applications. The company's proprietary Digital Light Shaping technology provides physicians with unique natural user experience, creating the only accurate, three-dimensional holograms within hands reach.

Owing to the high production cost and as the system must be kept very stable since even a very slight movement can destroy the interference fringes, so such challenges are restraining the market.

Major Market Trends



Laser Technology Expected to Increase the Growth in Education Sector

Due to increase sales of laser, holographic TV is in demand in various applications. If a hologram is reconstructed using ordinary light, then the reference beam, converging rays and diverging rays, all will be in the same direction, which creates a problem in observing the 3D image. So, the laser source is used where the three emerging beams are in different directions and allow the viewer to observe one kind of beam at a time.

A hologram is a three-dimensional record of the positive interference of laser light waves. Teacher training in virtual holographic TV classrooms could help the new teachers adapt to a real problematic classroom with such tools.

Mixed reality (MR), a technique where three-dimensional holographic images, graphics and data are dynamically interwoven onto real-world environments through laser are enhancing the market. HoloGroup, the Russian-based company is developing a series of lessons in geology, chemistry, physics and biology. Each lesson is delivered by a virtual professor and includes tests, lab work and holographic games to consolidate learning.

Australian students are learning via 3D laser hologram TV in a revolutionary world that is being tested at a Canberra school. The new virtual reality technology will enable history students to walk through a 3,000-year-old building or science students to step inside a molecule or witness the inner workings of the human heart, which is giving a new opportunity to grow the market. such application indicates the opportunity in the education sector over the forecast period, especially in developed nations.

North America is Allocated to Increase the Market Share

North America is having high market share due to the use of technology in various applications, such as rising adoption of holographic displays in the entertainment industry, in the medical segment for representing abnormal 3D structures, etc.

Advertising is one of the biggest industries in North America this region encourage digital signage, which occupies a major market share. The growing awareness regarding the benefits digital signage offers and the increasing demand for commercial displays have created opportunities for holographic tv's in the region.

The United States has the largest market due to its expanding high-end technology, rapidly growing industrial and commercial activities. Since 2003, Hologram USA delivered over 700 successful projects and made a groundbreaking change in the way people experience live events and communicate easily experiencing cutting edge holographic 3D technology, which is now a reality.

In December 2018, The Mall of America has partnered with mixed reality firm VNTANA for the first ever holographic shopping assistance. The VNTANA platform connects a chatbot to a digital model which allow users to input with their voice and receive a response. A handheld microphone allows visitors to speak naturally without shouting.

Competitive Landscape



The holographic TV market is consolidated, as only the key players are adopting different strategies namely acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, by which only top players are gaining the market share. Key players are Musion Das Hologram, AV Concepts, Holoxica Limited, etc.



Recent Developments



January 2019 - World-Renowned Illusionist Criss Angel Introduced HYPERVSN's 3D Holographic Effect for Technology-Driven MINDFREAK Show in Las Vegas. Under this arrangement from the moment audiences enter the theater lobby, they are engaged with customized 3D content projected from a larger-than-life 28-unit HYPERVSN Wall, which offers their audience a truly immersive experience.

