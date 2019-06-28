There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,718 in the last 365 days.

Earnings release for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under IFRS] 

*About this document
As announced, IIJ adopted International Financial Reporting Standards(IFRS) from the filing of its annual securities report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, which we submitted to the Director-General, Kanto Local Finance Bureau on June 28, 2019. This document is a voluntary disclosure that provides selected financial information prepared under IFRS for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Please note that IIJ had disclosed consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 under the U.S. GAAP, which is IIJ’s previous adopted accounting principles, on May 14, 2019.

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/ 
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO
TEL: (03) 5205-6500

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations  (% shown is YoY change)
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before
tax		 Profit (loss)
for the year		 Profit (loss)
for the year
attributable to
owners
of the parent		 Other
comprehensive
income
for the year
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions %
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 192,430 9.2 6,023 (11.0)   5,843 (15.0)   3,699 (19.5)   3,521 (20.4)   3,081 (60.6)  
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 176,233 6,770   6,872   4,593   4,423   7,818  

                                                                               

  Basic earnings
per share		 Diluted earnings
per share		 Rate of return
on equity		 Ratio of profit
before taxes
to total assets		 Ratio of
operating profit
to revenues
  JPY JPY % % %
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 78.11 77.80 4.7 3.6 3.1
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 98.15 97.82 6.2 4.7 3.8

(Reference) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019: JPY(318) million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: JPY135 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

  Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable
to owners of the parent		 Ratio of owners' equity
to gross assets		 Owners' equity
per share
  JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % JPY
As of March 31, 2019 167,289 77,120 76,271 45.6 1,692.27
As of March 31, 2018 155,163 75,247 74,529 48.0 1,653.88

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow

  Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents
(end of the period)
  JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 25,152 (8,688)   (5,890)   31,958
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 14,664 (14,297)   (718)   21,320

2Dividends

  Dividend per Shares Total cash
dividends
 Payout
Ratio
 Ratio of Dividends
to Shareholder's
Equity
  1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total for the year (consolidated) (consolidated)
  JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY millions % %
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2018		 13.50 13.50 27.00 1,217 27.5 1.7
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2019		 13.50 13.50 27.00 1,217 34.6 1.6
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2020
 (forecast)		 13.50 13.50 27.00   34.8  

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)                                                                                                 

(% shown is YoY change)
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year
attributable to owners of the
parent		 Basic earnings per
share
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY
Interim Period Ending September 30, 2019 97,700 7.1 2,200 (33.0)   1,500 (56.3)   550 (73.7)   12.20
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2020		 204,000 6.0 7,000 16.2   6,300 7.8   3,500 (0.6)   77.66

(Note 1) The above “Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020” are the same we disclosed on May 14, 2019 in our “Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States].” Year over year change (%) have been re-calculated based on IFRS.
(Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to page 9 of our “Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States” which was disclosed on May 14, 2019.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor. At the time of release of this document, audit procedures for consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have been completed.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of May 14, 2019. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends

[TABLE OF CONTENTS]

1. Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated statements of financial position
(2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders’ equity
(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows
(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements
Note 1. Business segments
Note 2. Earnings per share
Note 3. Significant subsequent events
2. IFRS Transition Disclosure
 


1.　Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated statements of financial position

      Date of transition
April 1, 2017		   March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
      Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Assets              
Current Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents     21,747,209   21,320,004   31,957,789
Trade receivables     27,258,636   31,569,389   33,375,808
Inventories     2,706,825   1,544,869   3,403,192
Prepaid expenses     6,979,191   7,595,216   8,522,554
Other financial assets     2,554,960   3,758,636   1,581,212
Other current assets     96,508   55,074   130,900
Total Current Assets     61,343,329   65,843,188   78,971,455
Non-current Assets              
Tangible assets     28,666,071   33,524,196   33,136,059
Goodwill     6,169,609   6,082,472   6,082,472
Intangible assets     15,891,361   17,762,896   18,818,707
Investments accounted for using the
equity method		     3,150,175   5,246,313   4,837,867
Prepaid expenses     6,464,325   7,687,980   8,037,298
Other investments     9,522,757   12,884,390   11,402,365
Other financial assets     4,875,944   4,857,197   5,293,547
Other non-current assets     1,664,322   1,112,520   532,839
Deferred tax assets     209,789   161,577   176,587
Total non-current assets     76,614,353   89,319,541   88,317,741
Total assets     137,957,682   155,162,729   167,289,196
               


      Date of transition
April 1, 2017		   March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
Liabilities and Equity     Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Liabilities              
Current liabilities              
Trade and other payables     17,096,434   16,530,712   21,962,239
Borrowings     9,250,000   9,250,000   12,750,000
Deferred income     3,731,048   4,155,957   5,461,813
Other financial liabilities     4,985,663   5,965,285   7,031,690
Income taxes payable     868,420   1,792,834   1,139,460
Other current liabilities     3,906,106   4,442,485   4,559,005
Total current liabilities     39,837,671   42,137,273   52,904,207
Non-current liabilities              
Borrowings     8,500,000   15,500,000   14,000,000
Other financial liabilities     11,858,443   11,828,565   12,151,346
Retirement benefit liabilities     3,532,965   3,724,634   3,488,501
Provisions     659,243   710,680   731,257
Deferred income     3,445,948   3,748,701   5,518,492
Other non-current liabilities     865,124   914,637   954,387
Deferred tax liabilities     583,487   1,351,007   421,396
Total non-current liabilities     29,445,210   37,778,224   37,265,379
Total liabilities     69,282,881   79,915,497   90,169,586
Equity              
Share capital     25,509,499   25,511,804   25,518,712
Share premium     36,117,510   36,175,936   36,225,775
Retained earnings     5,745,897   9,678,821   12,335,035
Other components of equity     2,560,350   5,058,955   4,088,704
Treasury shares     (1,896,784)   (1,896,784)   (1,896,788)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent     68,036,472   74,528,732   76,271,438
Non-controlling interests     638,329   718,500   848,172
Total equity     68,674,801   75,247,232   77,119,610
Total liabilities and equity     137,957,682   155,162,729   167,289,196
               


(2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(Consolidated statements of profit or loss)

    For the year ended
March 31, 2018		   For the year ended
March 31, 2019
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenues        
Network services   108,083,658     118,626,271  
System integration   64,118,979     69,652,389  
ATM operation business   4,030,684     4,151,525  
Total revenues   176,233,321     192,430,185  
Cost of sales        
Cost of network services   (88,557,484)     (101,257,454)  
Cost of systems integration   (56,941,689)     (59,871,900)  
Cost of ATM operation business   (2,365,403)     (2,326,133)  
Total cost of sales   (147,864,576)     (163,455,487)  
Gross Profit   28,368,745     28,974,698  
         
Selling, general and administrative expense   (21,473,500)     (22,652,036)  
Other operating income   61,385     47,008  
Other operating expenses   (187,013)     (346,683)  
Operating Profit   6,769,617     6,022,987  
         
Financial income   407,258     570,004  
Financial expenses   (439,335)     (431,763)  
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method   134,656     (318,244)  
Profit (loss) before tax   6,872,196     5,842,984  
Income tax expenses   (2,279,282)     (2,144,196)  
Profit (loss) for the year   4,592,914     3,698,788  
         
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   4,422,923     3,520,566  
Non-controlling interests    169,991     178,222  
Total   4,592,914     3,698,788  
         
Earnings per share        
Basic earnings per share (yen)   98.15     78.11  
Diluted earnings per share (yen)   97.82     77.80  

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)

    For the year ended
March 31, 2018		   For the year ended
March 31, 2019
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Profit (loss) for the year   4,592,914     3,698,788  
         
Other comprehensive income-net of tax        
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   3,203,237     (1,001,192)  
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans   80,428     350,139  
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss   3,283,665     (651,053)  
         
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss        
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   (65,856)     47,377  
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   918     1,260  
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method   6,493     (15,386)  
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss   (58,445)     33,251  
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax   3,225,220     (617,802)  
Other comprehensive income for the year   7,818,134     3,080,986  
         
Other comprehensive income for the year attributable to:        
Owners of the parent   7,684,143     2,902,764  
Non-controlling interest   169,991     178,222  
Other comprehensive income for the year   7,818,134     3,080,986  



(3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders’ equity
For the year ended March 31, 2018

    Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling      Total
 
    Share capital   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other
components of
equity		   Treasury shares   Total   interests﻿     equity  
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
                                 
 Balance, April 1, 2017   25,509,499   36,117,510     5,745,897     2,560,350     (1,896,784)     68,036,472     638,329     68,674,801  
 Comprehensive income                                              
Profit for the year         4,422,923             4,422,923     169,991     4,592,914  
Other comprehensive income             3,225,220         3,225,220         3,225,220  
Total other comprehensive income         4,422,923     3,225,220         7,648,143     169,991     7,818,134  
Transactions with owners                                              
Issuance of common stock   2,305   (2,303)                 2         2  
Dividends paid         (1,216,666)             (1,216,666)     (46,800)     (1,263,466)  
  Stock-based compensation     57,321                 57,321         57,321  
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings         726,615     (726,615)                  
Other changes         52             52         52  
Total transactions with owners   2,305   55,018     (489,999)     (726,615)         (1,159,291)     (46,800)     (1,206,091)  
Changes in the interests of subsidiaries                                              
Equity transactions with non-controlling interests     3,408                 3,408     (43,020)     (39,612)  
Total changes in the interests of subsidiaries     3,408                 3,408     (43,020)     (39,612)  
Balance, March 31, 2018   25,511,804   36,175,936     9,678,821     5,058,955     (1,896,784)     74,528,732     718,500     75,247,232  
                                               

For the year ended March 31, 2019

   

 		 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling     Total
 
  Share capital   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other
components of
equity		   Treasury shares   Total   interests     equity  
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
                                               
 Balance, April 1, 2018   25,511,804   36,175,936     9,678,821     5,058,955     (1,896,784)     74,528,732     718,500     75,247,232  
 Comprehensive income                                              
Profit for the year         3,520,566             3,520,566     178,222     3,698,788  
Other comprehensive income             (617,802)         (617,802)         (617,802)  
Total other comprehensive income         3,520,566     (617,802)         2,902,764     178,222     3,080,986  
Transactions with owners                                              
Issuance of common stock   6,908   (6,901)                 7         7  
Purchase of treasury stock                 (4)     (4)         (4)  
Dividends paid         (1,216,801)             (1,216,801)     (48,550)     (1,265,351)  
  Stock-based compensation     56,740                 56,740         56,740  
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings         352,449     (352,449)                  
Other changes                              
Total transactions with owners   6,908   49,839     (864,352)     (352,449)     (4)     (1,160,058)     (48,550)     (1,208,608)  
Balance, March 31, 2019   25,518,712   36,225,775     12,335,035     4,088,704     (1,896,788)     76,271,438     848,172     77,119,610  
                                               


(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows

    For the year ended
March 31, 2018		   For the year ended
March 31, 2019
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Profit (loss) before tax   6,872,196     5,842,984  
Adjustments        
Depreciation and amortization   13,412,489     15,628,567  
Loss on sales of property and equipment   101,976     303,072  
﻿Shares of loss (profit) of investments﻿ accounted for using the equity method   (134,656)     318,244  
Financial income   (262,596)     (569,387)  
Financial expenses   405,132     430,176  
Other   (37,687)     21,166  
Changes in working capital        
﻿Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   (4,612,748)     (1,758,343)  
Decrease (increase) in inventories   1,158,554     (1,857,488)  
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses   (1,852,635)     (1,275,117)  
Decrease (increase) in other assets   654,322     557,337  
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets   (1,027,394)     2,333,483  
﻿Increase (decrease) ﻿in trade and other payables   280,492     5,499,957  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income   766,520     2,883,178  
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities   584,951     156,096  
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities   125,564     29,211  
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities   309,082     275,019  
Sub total   16,743,562     28,818,155  
Interest and dividends received   324,670     182,714  
Interest paid   (402,031)     (427,199)  
Income taxes paid   (2,002,382)     (3,420,784)  
Cash flows from operating activities   14,663,819     25,152,346  



    For the year ended
March 31, 2018		   For the year ended
March 31, 2019
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of tangible assets   (11,092,490)     (7,080,371)  
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets   3,271,032     3,070,798  
Purchases of intangible assets   (6,120,793)     (5,400,380)  
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets   36,406     1,579  
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries   726,081      
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method   (2,004,808)      
Purchases of other investments   (104,940)     (44,013)  
Proceeds from sales of other investments   1,364,411     565,477  
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   (378,883)     (20,848)  
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   24,296     56,224  
Proceeds from subsidies   48,976     230,000  
Payments for refundable insurance policies   (56,362)     (56,355)  
Other   (9,715)     (9,700)  
Cash flows from investing activities   (14,296,789)     (8,687,589)  
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   7,000,000      
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings   (150,000)     2,000,000  
Proceeds from other financial liabilities       697,863  
Payments of other financial liabilities   (6,264,436)     (7,322,252)  
Dividends paid   (1,216,666)     (1,216,801)  
Other   (86,410)     (48,560)  
Cash flows from financing activities   (717,512)     (5,889,750)  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (76,723)     62,778  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (427,205)     10,637,785  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year   21,747,209     21,320,004  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year   21,320,004     31,957,789  
             


(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements
Note 1．Business segments
Internet Initiative Japan Inc.(“IIJ”) and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Profit from each reporting segment is based on operating profit.

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

For the year ended March 31, 2018

  Reportable segments            
  Network service﻿   ATM operation    Adjustments
     Consolidated
 
  and systems
integration business		   business    （Note 1）     Statements of
Profit or Loss 		  
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue              
　Customers 172,202,637   4,030,684       176,233,321  
　Intersegment transactions 350,155     (350,155)      
Total revenue 172,552,792   4,030,684   (350,155)     176,233,321  
Segment operating profit 5,437,563   1,510,176   (178,122)     6,769,617  
　Finance income             407,258  
　Finance expense             (439,335)  
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             134,656  
Profit before taxes             6,827,196  
               
Segment assets 151,943,508   5,219,221   (2,000,000)     155,162,729  
Other              
　Depreciation and amortization 12,948,110   464,379     13,412,489  

For the year ended March 31, 2019

  Reportable segments    

        
  Network service   ATM operation   Adjustments    Consolidated   
  and systems
integration business		  
business		   （Note 1）   Statements of
Profit or Loss		  
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue              
　Customers 188,278,660   4,151,525       192,430,185  
　Intersegment transactions 354,990     (354,990)      
Total revenue 188,633,650   4,151,525   (354,990)     192,430,185  
Segment operating profit 4,599,187   1,622,517   (198,717)     6,022,987  
　Finance income             570,004  
　Finance expense             (431,763)  
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             (318,244)  
Profit before tax             5,842,984  
               
Segment assets 163,699,221   5,589,975   (2,000,000)     167,289,196  
Other              
　Depreciation and amortization 15,190,721   437,846       15,628,567  

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment operating profit is the amount of revenue less cost of sales and SG&A expenses plus other operating income and less other operating expenses.
Substantially all revenues are from customers operating in Japan. Geographic information for revenues is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.
Substantially all non-current assets, excluding financial instruments and deferred tax assets, are located in Japan. Geographic information of non-current assets is not presented due to immateriality of non-current assets attributable to assets located outside Japan.
This information is not presented because no revenue from a single external customer accounts for 10% or more of total revenue of the Company.

Note 2. Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

    For the year ended   For the year ended
    March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
Numerator：        
Basic earnings attributable to owners of the parent (thousands of yen)   4,422,923   3,520,566
         
Denominator：        
Weighted average number of shares ― basic (shares)   45,062,878   45,070,469
Dilution arising from stock options (shares)   152,808   178,915
Weighted average number of shares ― diluted (shares)   45,215,686   45,249,384
         
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent        
Basic (yen)   98.15   78.11
Diluted (yen)   97.82   77.80


 

Note 3. Significant subsequent events
Not applicable.

2．IFRS Transition Disclosure

The Company’s consolidated financial statements are disclosed in accordance with IFRS from the year ended March 31, 2019. The most recent consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America（”USGAAP”）are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and the date of transition to IFRS was April 1, 2017.

(1) Exemptions for first-time adoption based on IFRS 1
IFRS principally requires an entity that adopts IFRS for the first time to apply IFRS retrospectively. However, IFRS 1 provides exemptions that allow first-time adopters to voluntarily not to apply certain standards retrospectively. Major exemptions adopted by the Company are as follows:

Business combinations
A first-time adopter may choose not to apply IFRS 3, “Business Combinations” (“IFRS 3”) retrospectively to business combinations occurring before the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has applied this exemption and chosen not to apply IFRS 3 retrospectively to business combinations that occurred before the date of transition to IFRS. As a result, the amounts of goodwill from business combinations before the date of transition were recorded at the carrying amount under USGAAP as of the date of transition. Impairment tests on goodwill, whether there is an indication of impairment or not, are conducted as of the date of transition.

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

Specification of financial assets recognized before the date of transition
The Company determined the category of financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 “Financial instruments,” in considering facts and circumstances which existed at the date of transition.

(2) Reconciliation of USGAAP to IFRS
Reconciliation tables required in first-time adoption of IFRS are as follows. “Reclassification” represents adjustments which do not affect retained earnings and comprehensive income and “Recognition and measurement differences” includes adjustments which affect retained earnings and comprehensive income.

Reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS

Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations
under IFRS
    Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		        
Current assets                       Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents   21,958,591     (211,382)   21,747,209       Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable   27,383,692   (15,192)   (109,864)   27,258,636       Trade receivables
Inventories   2,798,054   32,845   (124,074)   2,706,825       Inventories
Prepaid expenses   7,610,925   (693,037)   61,303   6,979,191   6   Prepaid expenses
Deferred tax assets―current   1,298,469   (1,298,469)            
Other current assets   2,672,008   (2,521,149)   (54,351)   96,508       Other current assets
      2,536,341   18,619   2,554,960   10   Other financial assets
Total current assets   63,721,739   (1,958,661)   (419,749)   61,343,329       Total current assets


Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations
under IFRS
Non-current assets                        
Investments in equity method investees   3,150,175       3,150,175       Investments accounted for using the equity method
Other investment   7,924,914   97,646   1,500,197   9,522,757   1   Other investments
Property and equipment –net   39,775,444   (11,361,154)   251,781   28,666,071       Tangible assets
Goodwill   6,169,609       6,169,609       Goodwill
Other intangible assets-net   3,087,017   12,551,492   252,852   15,891,361   10   Intangible assets
Guarantee deposits   3,060,365   (3,060,365)            
Deferred tax assets   80,566   471,308   (342,085)   209,789   4   Deferred tax assets
Net investment in sales-type leases   2,047,682   (2,047,682)           Other non-current asset
Prepaid expense   6,607,437   (497,301)   354,189   6,464,325   6   Prepaid expenses
Other assets   1,770,201   (105,879)     1,664,322       Other non-current asset
      5,116,280   (240,336)   4,875,944   10   Other financial asset
Total non-current assets   73,673,410   1,164,345   1,776,598   76,614,353       Total non-current assets
Total assets   137,395,149   (794,316)   1,356,849   137,957,682       Total assets



Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations
under IFRS
    Thousands of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands   of yen        
Current liabilities                       Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings   9,250,000       9,250,000       Borrowings
Capital lease obligations   4,818,723   (4,818,723)            
Accounts payable―trade   14,653,065   2,338,210   105,159   17,096,434       Trade and other payables
Accounts payable―other   2,308,790   (2,308,790)            
Income tax payable   1,075,745   (204,396)   (2,929)   868,420       Income taxes payable
Accrued expenses   2,755,581   (2,755,581)            
Deferred income   3,750,542   140,620   (160,114)   3,731,048   5   Deferred income
Other current liabilities   1,370,661   2,514,774   20,671   3,909,106       Other current liabilities
      5,017,737   (32,074)   4,985,663   10   Other financial liabilities
Total current liabilities   39,983,107   (76,149)   (69,287)   39,837,671       Total current liabilities
                         
Non-current liabilities                       Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings   8,500,000       8,500,000       Borrowings
Capital lease obligation ― non-current   10,384,643   (10,384,643)            
Accrued retirement and pension costs   3,532,965       3,532,965   2   Retirement benefit liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities―non-current   963,845   (718,167)   337,809   583,487   4   Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred income―non-current   3,656,612     (210,664)   3,445,948   5   Deferred income
Other non-current liabilities   2,993,777   (2,154,098)   25,445   865,124       Other non-current liabilities
      11,918,902   (60,459)   11,858,443   10   Other financial liabilities
      619,839   39,404   659,243       Provisions
Total non-current liabilities   30,031,842   (718,167)   131,535   29,445,210       Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities   70,014,949   (794,316)   62,248   69,282,881       Total liabilities
                         
                         
Equity                       Equity
Common stock   25,509,499       25,509,499       Share capital
Additional paid-in capital   36,117,511     (1)   36,117,510       Share premium
Retained earnings   4,511,945     1,233,952   5,745,897   9   Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,499,700     60,650   2,560,350   7,8   Other component of equity
Treasury stock   (1,896,784)       (1,896,784)       Treasury shares
Noncontrolling interest   638,329       638,329       Non-controlling interest
Total equity   67,380,200     1,294,601   68,674,801       Total equity
Total liabilities and equity   137,395,149   (794,316)   1,356,849   137,957,682       Total liabilities and equity


Notes to reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS
Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

1) Fair value measurement of financial assets

Under the USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses and are recognized when an issuer’s financial position deteriorates. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

2) Post-employment benefits

Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.
Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately, and is not recognized as profit or loss.

3) Levies

Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted over the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities

In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes in related deferred tax assets or liabilities.

5) Revenues from the contract with the customers

Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.
          
6) Capitalization of contract costs
The Company’s existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents of mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

8) Adjustment to unify reporting period
Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company’s reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.
Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ’s, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

9) Retained earnings

    Date of transition
April 1, 2017
    Thousands of yen
Fair value measurement of financial assets   1,518,486  
Post-employment benefits   (612,518)  
Levies   (117,586)  
Deferred tax assets and liabilities   (68,980)  
Revenues from the contacts with customers   414,174  
Capitalized contract costs   228,879  
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   352,826  
Adjustments to unify reporting periods   (305,675)  
Other   306,661  
Sub total   1,716,267  
Adjustments for tax effect   (482,315)  
Total   1,233,952  
       

10) Reclassification
To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications of consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:
(a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.
(b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.


Reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018

Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
    Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		        
Current assets                       Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents   21,402,892     (82,888)   21,320,004       Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable   31,830,882   (720)   (260,773)   31,569,389       Trade receivables
Inventories   1,714,547   61,324   (231,002)   1,544,869       Inventories
Prepaid expenses   8,442,981   (878,017)   30,252   7,595,216   6   Prepaid expenses
Deferred tax assets―current                
Other current assets   3,793,449   (3,749,061)   10,686   55,074       Other current assets
      3,749,781   8,855   3,758,636   10   Other financial assets
Total current assets   67,184,751   (816,693)   (524,870)   65,843,188       Total current assets


Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
Non-current assets                        
Investments in equity method investees   5,246,313       5,246,313       Investments accounted for using the equity method
Other investments   11,374,442   103,748   1,406,200   12,884,390   1   Other investments
Property and equipment net―net   46,414,250   (13,267,761)   377,707   33,524,196       Tangible assets
Goodwill   6,082,472       6,082,472       Goodwill
Other intangible assets―net   2,704,668   14,747,613   310,615   17,762,896   10   Intangible assets
Guarantee deposits   3,422,443   (3,422,443)            
Deferred tax assets   183,808   334,308   (356,539)   161,577   4   Deferred tax assets
Net investment in sales-type leases   1,545,293   (1,545,293)           Other non-current asset
Prepaid expense   7,965,889   (601,835)   323,926   7,687,980   6   Prepaid expenses
Other assets   1,324,490   (211,970)     1,112,520       Other non-current asset
      5,075,958   (218,761)   4,857,197   10   Other financial asset
Total non-current assets   86,264,068   1,212,325   1,843,148   89,319,541       Total non-current assets
Total assets   153,448,819   395,632   1,318,278   155,162,729       Total assets
                         



Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement
differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
　   Thousands 
of yen		   Thousands 
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		   Thousands
of yen		 　   　 　
Current liabilities                       Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings   9,250,000       9,250,000       Borrowings
Capital lease obligations   5,655,875   (5,655,875)            
Accounts payable-trade   14,950,920   1,479,377   100,415   16,530,712       Trade and other payable
Accounts payable- other   1,448,423   (1,448,423)            
Income tax payable   1,928,037   (151,230)   16,027   1,792,834       Income tax payable
Accrued expenses   3,111,385   (3,111,385)            
Deferred income   4,237,676   61,324   (143,043)   4,155,957   5   Deferred income
Other current liabilities   1,562,717   2,876,808   2,960   4,442,485       Other current liabilities
      6,010,728   (45,443)   5,965,285   10   Other financial liabilities
Total current liabilities   42,145,033   61,324   (69,084)   42,137,273       Total current liabilities
                         
Non-current liabilities                       Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings   15,500,000       15,500,00       Borrowings
Capital lease obligation―non-current   10,920,726   (10,920,726)            
Accrued retirement and pension costs   3,724,634       3,724,634   2   Retirement benefit liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities―noncurrent   688,787   334,308   327,912   1,351,007   4   Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred income―non-current   3,952,279     (203,578)   3,748,701   5   Deferred income
Other non-current liabilities   2,528,803   (1,628,198)   14,032   914,637       Other non-current liabilities
      11,874,953   (46,388)   11,828,565   10   Other financial liabilities
      673,971   36,709   710,680       Provisions
Total non-current liabilities   37,315,229   334,308   128,687   37,778,224       Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities   79,460,262   395,632   59,603   79,915,497       Total liabilities
                         
                         
Equity                       Equity
Common stock   25,511,804       25,511,804       Share capital
Additional paid-in capital   36,175,937     (1)   36,175,936       Share premium
Retained earnings   8,404,228     1,274,593   9,678,821   9   Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,074,872     (15,917)   5,058,955   7,8   Other components of equity
Treasury stock   (1,896,784)       (1,896,784)       Treasury shares
Noncontrolling interest   718,500       718,500       Non-controlling interest
Total equity   73,988,557     1,258,675   75,247,232       Total equity
Total liabilities and equity   153,448,819     1,318,278   155,162,729       Total liabilities and equity

Notes to reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018
Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

1) Fair value measurement of financial assets
Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers’ financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

2) Post-employment benefits
Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.
Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately and is not recognized as profit or loss.

3) Levies
Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted for the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities
In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes related to deferred tax assets or liabilities.

5) Revenues from the contracts with the customers
Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.

6) Capitalization of contract costs
The Company’s existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents for mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.  The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

8) Adjustment to unify reporting period
Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company’s reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.

Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ’s, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

9) Retained earnings

    March 31, 2018
    Thousands of yen
Fair value measurement of financial assets   1,464,636  
Post-employment benefits   (563,080)  
Levies   (122,346)  
Deferred tax assets and liabilities   (116,493)  
Revenues from the contracts with the customers   410,238  
Capitalized contract costs   196,705  
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   363,259  
Adjustments to unify reporting periods   (273,478)  
Other   374,936  
Sub total   1,734,377  
Adjustment for tax effect   (459,784)  
Total   1,274,593  

10) Reclassification
To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on the consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications on the consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:
(a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.
(b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.


Reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018

Presentation under
USGAAP		 　 USGAAP 　 Reclassification 　 Recognition and
measurement
differences		 　 IFRS 　 Note 　 Presentations under IFRS
　 　 Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen 　   　 　
Revenues:                        
Network services:                        
Internet connectivity service (enterprise)   27,943,656   (27,943,656)            
Internet connectivity service (consumer)   24,761,487   (24,761,487)            
WAN services   29,295,097   (29,295,097)            
Outsourcing services   26,118,657   (26,118,657)            
      108,118,897   (35,239)   108,083,658       Network services
System integration:                        
System construction   22,527,433   (22,527,433)            
System operation and maintenance   37,903,235   (37,903,235)            
      63,901,068   217,911   64,118,979       System integration
Equipment sales   3,470,400   (3,470,400)            
ATM operation business   4,030,684       4,030,684       ATM operation business
Total revenues   176,050,649     182,672   176,233,321   1   Revenues
                         
Cost and expenses:                       Cost of sales
Cost of network services   (88,697,639)     140,155   (88,557,484)       Cost of network services
Cost of system integration   (53,612,063)   (3,142,262)   (187,364)   (56,941,689)       Cost of system integration
Cost of equipment sales   (3,142,262)   3,142,262     -        
Cost of ATM operation business   (2,365,403)       (2,365,403)       Cost of ATM operation business
Total costs   (147,817,367)     (47,209)   (147,864,576)   1   Total cost of sales
          28,368,745       Gross profit
Sales and marketing   (12,688,046)   12,688,046            
General and administrative   (8,295,583)   8,295,583            
Research and development   (487,451)   487,451            
Total costs and expenses   (169,288,447)              
      (21,413,121)   (60,379)   (21,473,500)       Selling, general and administrative expense
      53,427   7,958   61,385       Other operating income
      (184,448)   (2,565)   (187,013)       Other operating expenses
Operating income   6,762,202   (73,062)   80,477   6,769,617       Operating profit
                         
Other income (expenses)                        
Dividend income   242,576   (242,576)            
Interest income   30,527   (30,527)            
Interest expense   (375,202)   375,202            
Foreign exchange gain (loss),net   (15,863)   15,863            
Net gain on sales of other investments   1,068,303     (1,068,303)          
Net gain on other investments   (109,840)     109,840          
Other-net   237,420   (237,420)            
Other income-net   1,077,921              
      714,821   (307,563)   407,258   2   Financial income
      (559,984)   120,649   (439,335)   2   Financial expenses
      134,656     134,656       Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
Income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income of equity method investees   7,840,123   96,973   (1,064,900)   6,872,196       Profit before tax
Income tax expense   (2,695,839)   37,683   378,874   (2,279,282)       Income tax expenses
Equity in net income of equity method investees   134,656   (134,656)            
Net income   5,278,940     (686,026)   4,592,914       Profit for the year
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (169,991     (169,991)       Profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interest
Net income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc.   5,108,949     (686,026 4,422,923       Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent


Presentation under
USGAAP		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and
measurement differences		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
    Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen        
Net income   5,278,940     (686,026)   4,592,914       Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income, net of tax                       Other comprehensive income, net of tax
                        Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Unrealized holding gain on securities   2,542,210   (918)   661,945   3,203,237       Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Defined benefit pension plans   33,866     46,562   80,428       Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
    2,576,076   (918)   708,507   3,283,665       Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
                        Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (904)   (6,493)   (58,459)   (65,856)       Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
      918     918       Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
      6,493     6,493       Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
    (904)   918   (58,459)   (58,445)       Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
    2,575,172     650,048   3,225,220       Total other comprehensive income-net of tax
Total comprehensive income   7,854,112     (35,978)   7,818,134       Comprehensive income for the year
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (169,991)       (169,991)       Non-controlling interest
Comprehensive income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc.   7,684,121     (35,978)   7,648,143       Comprehensive income attributable to owner of the parent


Notes to reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018
Major adjustments as are as follows:

i) Reclassification of revenue and cost of sales
Under US GAAP, equipment sales revenue of ¥3,470,400 thousand and costs of equipment sales of ¥3,142,262 thousand were shown separately. Under IFRS, they are included in system integration revenues and cost of system integration  sales, respectively.

ii) Fair value measurement of financial assets
Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers’ financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI.
Under US GAAP, ¥1,068,303 thousand, which is recorded as gain or loss on sales of other investments, is transferred to retained earnings through other comprehensive income.

