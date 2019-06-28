Alio Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc (TSX, NYSE AMERICAN: ALO) (“Alio Gold” or the “Company”), reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in detail in the Company’s Information Circular dated May 27, 2019, which is available on the Company’s website at, www.aliogold.com, and on SEDAR and EDGAR.



AGM Results

All matters outlined in the management proxy circular were approved. In addition to approving amendments to the Company’s stock option plan (votes for: 97.59%; votes against: 2.41%) and approving unallocated entitlements under the stock option plan (votes for: 97.68%; votes against 2.32%), shareholders also approved the re-election of all directors nominated in the 2019 management information circular. A total of 43,382,308 common shares or 51.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Mark D. Backens 29,900,059 98.39 % 490,808 1.61 % George Brack 29,852,330 98.23 % 538,538 1.77 % Stephen Lang 29,805,456 98.07 % 585,412 1.93 % John Mansanti 29,851,101 98.22 % 539,766 1.78 % Paula Rogers 29,827,847 98.15 % 563,020 1.85 % David Whittle 29,858,886 98.25 % 531,980 1.75 %

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors was also approved (votes for: 98.84%; votes withheld: 1.16%).

/EIN News/ -- The formal report on voting results with respect to all maters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company thanks long-standing board members Jose Vizquerra and Bryan Coates for their years of service to the Company including their important leadership as committee chairs and Mr. Coates’ significant contribution as board chair. The Company also thanks Tim Baker for his brief but valuable contribution.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold is a gold mining company, focused on production, exploration and development of gold mining projects in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

Source: ALO

For further information, please contact:

Mark Backens

President & CEO

604-682-4002

info@aliogold.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the New York Stock Exchange American accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.