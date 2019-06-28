Global Night Vision Cameras Market to Witness a CAGR of 18.3% During 2019-2024 - Automotive Night Vision Applications Drive Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Night Vision Cameras Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The night vision cameras market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



The smart-home camera that rolls around the house with SensorSphere is a new trend for the market. A spherical camera which can be rolled around the home remotely via smartphone removes the need for multiple cameras in various rooms. It features a HD camera with thermal imaging and night vision capabilities with several sensors which include a smoke detector, temperature/humidity sensor, flashlight and IR transmitter among others.



Key Highlights



Rising need for advanced surveillance technology is driving the market. It is designed to assist security personnels by providing reliable real-time alerts in the night. During night time and in poorly lit areas infrared or thermal cameras are used that gives black and white images. PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom) camera is highly used for security purpose which is capable of remote directional and zoom control.

Automotive night vision applications is driving the market due to growing public awareness toward road safety and increased sales of luxury cars. A huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility at night. Major automobile manufacturers, like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have incorporated night vision cameras with animal detection and pedestrian marking lights features to avoid potential accidents.

Targetting through transparent obstacles, such as window glass is a major restraint to the market . Because the infrared imager in a camera is imaged by temperature difference, and due to transparent obstacle like window glass, the infrared thermal imager can not detect the temperature difference of the object behind it, so the target cannot be seen through the transparent obstacle.

Major Market Trends



Night Vision System of ADAS Components in Automobiles to Account for a Significant Share

Night vision systems uses a thermographic camera to increase a driver's perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicle's headlights with the help of near and far IR (infrared), which is giving an opportunity to increase the market growth in night vision cameras market.

Night vision car cameras are being increasingly used in automobiles, especially in autonomous self-driving cars particularly for navigation applications. Just like humans, hardware components on autonomous vehicles have trouble spotting road signs, pedestrians, animals, road markings, and other items on the road at night. With the help of night vision, autonomous cars would be able to see twice as far ahead as they can now.

FLIR produces the only automotive-qualified thermal camera that is in cars today. Through Tier 1 automotive supplier Veoneer, more than 500,000 cars have reliable night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, they provide the ability to reliably classify objects in the day and night both including smoke, sun glare, fog.

The latest camera generation MFC500 from Continental is a crucial part of camera platform and provides solutions ranging from ADAS function to Highly Automated Driving (HAD). It features excellent night vision, high image resolution of up to eight megapixel and wide field of view of up to 125 degrees, enabling cross-traffic objects (vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians etc.) to be detected even earlier. In addition, it includes leading-edge technologies such as machine learning and neural networks to come to a real scene understanding, which will enhance the growth of the market.

North America is Accounted to Hold the Highest Market Share

North America is expected to be the dominant market, with United States accounting for maximum consumption, owing to its large army and military requirements. DVS's (Defence Vision Systems) night vision and surveillance system applications have been installed in armoured and airborne vehicles supported by defence forces in United States, with properties having high-resolution intensified camera using third-generation intensifier coupled to a 1.4MP sensor.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one-fourth of all US driving is done at night and more than half of all traffic deaths occur at this time, so the use of night vision camera in automobile sector is higly demanded which increases the growth of the market.

Autoliv's mono vision systems have enabled their customers achieve 5-Star NCAP safety rating in North America. It provides general object detection (including pedestrians, children and cyclists, cars and trucks), lane markings, worldwide traffic signs detection and road edges, which gives an opportunity for high demand of this system.

Competitive Landscape



The night vision cameras market is fragmented with a large number of companies operating in the market. Leading players are currently focusing on providing technologically advanced products to customers. Increasing demand for night vision cameras with their cost decreasing in the long run is expected to encourage investors to invest in this technology in the next few years, which will create more competition in the market. Key players are Intevac, Photonis USA, Elbit Systems, etc.



Noteworthy Developments



December 2018 - Intevac, Inc. received a USD 28.6 million contract award for the development and production of digital night vision cameras to support the U.S. Army's IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) program.

